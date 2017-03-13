Heavy snowfall will weigh down a tree's branches, increasing the chance of these branches breaking off and falling. Heavy snow can weigh down large tree branches, increasing their chances of breaking off. By following Giroud Tree and Lawn's 5 Family Safety tips, homeowners can help reduce these safety risks and more.

Winter Storm Stella is barreling towards Philadelphia. Expected to deliver, heavy, wet snow and high winds, the results could be devastating for trees and property. Giroud Tree and Lawn provides 5 Safety Tips homeowners can take immediately to keep safe during and after the storm.

"Our main concern during the storm is family safety," says Lou Giroud, President of Giroud Tree and Lawn and an ISA Certified Arborist. Here are 5 Safety Tips that homeowners can do now:

1. Park cars in an open area away from large trees.

2. Do not sleep in a bedroom where a large tree is overhanging the roof until after the storm.

3. Gently brush snow off prized, small trees to prevent breakage.

4. Stay away from downed trees and limbs which may be tangled in live electrical wires.

5. After the storm, get trees inspected for safety. Heavy snow will put an extreme load on trees. Prevent future damage by having an ISA Certified Arborist check for safety hazards like cracked limbs, split trunks, weakened root systems.

By taking precautions before the storm and then having trees inspected after the storm, homeowners have the power to protect family safety and prevent future damage.

