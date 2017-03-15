CLICKco LLC Debuts its Active Protein Powder

“CLICK Active is all about helping people get natural energy to fuel their active lifestyle,” said Smith. “Its great taste combined with its undeniable effectiveness will make it a favorite of coffee and protein drink lovers across the nation.”

CLICKco LLC, a company known for its unique CLICK® Coffee Protein Drink Mix espresso drink, announced the debut of a new product, CLICK® Active Protein Powder.

Featuring a potent combination of fast and slow releasing protein (whey isolate and micellar casein) with no added sugar, artificial colors or flavors and a double shot of high-grade espresso, this is a beverage coffee lovers and nutrition gurus alike will greatly appreciate. With CLICK® Active, CLICKco LLC has taken the same approach it uses in its Coffee Protein Drink Mix to deliver a coffee house-caliber beverage that delivers a major dose of protein.

“We are thrilled to officially debut our CLICK® Active Protein Powder,” said Greg Smith, co-founder of CLICKco, LLC. “CLICK® Active delivers the same decadent coffee house taste that fans of our Coffee Protein Drink Mix have come to expect, but kicks it up a notch with the high levels of protein it includes. People on high-protein diets or in need of effective, delicious protein supplements will love what we have to offer them.”

CLICK Active delivers 21 servings in each canister, with 25 grams of a 70/30 whey isolate and micellar casein protein combination. This mix of fast- and slow-digesting (respectively) protein provides better results for creating more lean muscle tissue, decreasing overall body fat percentage and removing many of the fat and carbs found in other similar blends. Research shows whey rapidly increases the creation of protein while casein blocks its breakdown, which means the muscle you build will stay for longer.

Also included in each canister of CLICK Active is 150 mg of caffeine from pure, premium espresso coffee, which helps boost alertness and focus while improving your fitness performance and decreasing the time it takes you to recover. This caffeine is completely natural, unlike a lot of the synthetic additives put in to lower-quality coffees. Additionally, included glutamine and BCAAs help maximize protein synthesis and endurance during workouts.

For more information about CLICKco LLC, visit http://www.drinkclick.com.