Strake Jesuit will offer a customized online bookstore with 24/7 access for students and families to purchase their print and digital course materials for the 2017-2018 school year. Their newly chosen partner, eTechCampus, powered by Edvergent Learning, is a leading online bookstore provider. Serving over 100 private and parochial schools, eTechCampus provides an innovative process for procurement, delivery, and management of print and digital course materials. Strake Jesuit is a premiere Catholic college preparatory school for young men grades 9-12. After conducting an extensive search for a customizable course materials solution, their comprehensive evaluation revealed eTechCampus as the leader for best-in-class support, value, and flexibility for its families and staff.

Mr. Trip Norkus, Assistant Principal for Academics, commented on the new partnership:

“We chose eTechCampus because of their commitment to customer service, deep relationships with publishers, and expertise delivering to both electronic and physical textbooks.”

Through this partnership, the eTechCampus Virtual Bookstore Program will improve access to affordable print and digital course materials, extend support to families through superior customer service, improve efficiencies, and ensure timely availability of print and digital textbooks for Strake Jesuit.

About eTechCampus

The eTechCampus Virtual Bookstore Program streamlines the entire K-12 textbook and ebook adoption process. The Virtual Bookstore Program offers a comprehensive online solution for private and parochial schools who seek to simplify the purchasing of textbooks and digital course materials for their students and families. With a focus on innovation and superior customer service, eTechCampus offers multiple purchasing options, including access to the most extensive library of multi-platform digital content available, packaged into a 24/7 online bookstore customized for each school partner.

About Edvergent

Edvergent Learning is an educational solutions company that focuses on innovative content and training solutions for schools, colleges, and businesses. The Edvergent product line includes Converge Learning Management System, eTechCampus Virtual Bookstores, #iTeachDigital Training & Seminars, and an eTextbook reading platform that offers content from all major publishers and its unique digital catalog. With a focus on digital learning, its goal is to help partners transition and maintain online and hybrid learning environments using state-of-the-art technology and sound instructional practices. Edvergent has the unique ability to support traditional content sourcing while leveraging the newest platforms and standards to deliver content digitally through any platform adhering to industry standards. Learn more at http://www.edvergent.com and http://www.convergelearning.com.