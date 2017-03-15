Game-Ace, Division of Program-Ace, Launches New Website

Game-Ace Creative Studio is a division of Program-Ace that specializes in the full-cycle development of video games for emerging platforms (virtual, augmented, and mixed reality devices) and conventional platforms (PC, mobile devices and consoles).

Program-Ace (https://program-ace.com) is a diversified software development company committed to research and development in deep tech, a term for the nascent fields of virtual, augmented, and mixed reality. The focus at Program-Ace, in particular, is on how cutting-edge technologies can improve and reshape the way enterprises conduct business, corporations organize themselves, and gamers play.

The development and art teams at Game-Ace Creative Studio work in concert and conjunction with these R&D teams at Program-Ace. The specific purpose of the division is to partner with clients to turn Program-Ace’s expertise and innovations into custom-built, full-cycle developed games for the client’s use.

The portfolio on the Game-Ace website includes games such as Archy, an augmented and mixed reality app for children and adults, Hexagonium, a MMO strategy for mobile platforms, and King of Juice, a physically interactive casual game using Leap Motion technology.

The new Game-Ace website can be accessed at https://game-ace.com/.

About Program-Ace:

Program-Ace is a software development company that works with industry leaders to develop innovative solutions and products. In 2017, they were named as one of the Top 100 Outsourcing Companies by International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP). Their founding principle is to combine research-based expertise with client-driven development.

Questions for Program-Ace should be directed to: rfp(at)program-ace(dot)com.