Exults Launches Their Latest Business Solution

On March 3, 2017, Exults launched their custom business management solution,UNIM. After hearing from numerous clients that their existing project management and CRM solutions were either outdated or difficult to train team members to utilize, Exults designed an open source solution to help companies more effectively empower teams to achieve their goals.

Every company is unique, which is why Exults was dedicated to building a project management solution that would be customizable to each business. After businesses connect with a UNIM team member, they will discuss the business operations, needs, and goals to determine the right customizations for the business.

Each client will begin with an interactive survey with a UNIM team member and UNIM will build the custom system from there to determine how to assist clients in reaching their goals. UNIM will save businesses time and help them to run more efficiently as it continues to optimize any problem areas in the company. Each version of UNIM is specific to the way the client’s company operates. As Zach Hoffman – CEO, Founder, and President of Exults – says, “We built UNIM to be your most-efficient team member, plain and simple. It works well with team members to make them better at what they do. The solution isn't always to hire more staff; it's often to just work smarter and increase efficiency.”

After the business’s customized UNIM is created, a UNIM member will provide a live training session to ensure that every team member understands how to use the new software. UNIM will enhance every area of a company including executives, management, operations, staff, sales, customer service, and accounting.

Exults, the company that designed and manages UNIM, is a full-service internet marketing agency that is results driven for its clients and offers a complete range of internet marketing services to reach its clients’ goals. For over 10 years, Exults has offered premier services include Website Design, Search Engine Optimization, Pay Per Click Management, Social Media Marketing, Video Optimization, Image Enhancement, and Digital PR. Exults CEO/President Zach Hoffman oversees and manages the day-to-day operations of the growing Fort Lauderdale-based internet marketing company.

