NELSON, a global architecture, design, and consulting services firm has brought on the leading design team of Wilson & Associates, Architects in Minneapolis, MN. David Wilson, Beth Grant, Fritz Nelson, and Brittany Hanson will be integrated within the current local legal and financial workplace design practices, adding additional leadership and expertise to an already robust corporate portfolio throughout the Twin Cities region.

“We’re very excited to bring the Wilson & Associates design team to NELSON,” stated John “Ozzie” Nelson Jr, Chairman and CEO of NELSON. “Throughout the past few months, we have had the opportunity to engage with them and discuss the synergies in our respective areas of expertise. Adding local expertise to our national Legal and Financial Practices will be a game-changer for design in the Twin Cities.”

“After getting to know David, Brittany, Beth and Fritz, we knew that their design talent would be a great asset to our team,” said Scott Hierlinger, Design Director of NELSON Minneapolis. “What makes this even more appealing is the cultural fit – we’re excited to begin working together.”

“My team and I have greatly enjoyed our years of service and we couldn’t be happier to be part of the NELSON team,” exclaimed David Wilson of Wilson & Associates.

Wilson and his team have been servicing clients in the Twin Cities since 1985. They join NELSON at a time when the firm is experiencing it’s most expansive growth since its founding in 1977. Wilson and team will bolster the firm’s Legal and Financial Practices in the Midwest. Past work by the team includes a multitude of renowned clients in the Twin Cities region.

About NELSON

NELSON is a global architecture, design, and consulting services organization with Teammates in over 20 locations around the world and strong experience in a broad range of industries. NELSON works with more than 20 percent of companies in the Fortune 100. NELSON’s interior design practice is ranked in the top ten overall Interior Design “Design Giants”, and the number 3 Giant focused on workplace design. For more information, visit http://www.NELSONonline.com.