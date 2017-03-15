New patients interested in receiving effective, gentle laser dentistry in White Plains or Mt. Kisco NY, can now be treated with Low Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) at Advanced Endodontics of Westchester. Drs. Justin Kolnick, Kara Diamond, Randall Barton, Keith Hope and Bilal Chaudhry are experienced endodontists who recently acquired the THOR laser, as well as received official training to provide this cutting-edge treatment. This laser technology allows them to reduce pain and inflammation as well as improve tissue repair for a variety of endodontic treatments and dental conditions.

LLLT uses laser or LED light to facilitate tissue repair, decrease pain and minimize inflammation wherever applied. Frequently used before and after a variety of dental procedures, the THOR laser has been shown to drastically reduce pain in patients, limit the need of pain medication and provide the relief they need to see a successful outcome. It is effective in treating nerves, muscles, bones, skin wounds and tendons. Drs. Kolnick, Diamond, Barton, Hope and Chaudhry utilize this powerful laser technology to relieve trigger points within jaw muscles, treat neuropathic pain and relieve discomfort from TMJ (temporomandibular joint) issues.

The THOR laser can also be used for a host of other oral diseases that cause inflammation and pain. LLLT Is frequently utilized after root canal treatments and root end surgeries. The intensity and wavelength of the laser can be adjusted to obtain the ideal amount of laser concentration in a given treatment area and be customized for each patient. The Endodontics of Westchester team encourages patients who are nervous about LLLT and laser dentistry to learn more about its many benefits by scheduling a personalized consultation to speak with an experienced endodontist.

Drs. Kolnick, Diamond, Barton, Hope and Chaudhry invite new patients to schedule appointments for LLLT and laser dentistry at their White Plains, or Mt. Kisco, NY practice locations. Patients are also encouraged to visit http://www.westchesterendo.com for more information.

