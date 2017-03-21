Big Boy Camera “Our longtime experience in the oil, gas and especially the geothermal industries, proves that high pressure ratings don’t really extend the range of the camera unless you also have a high temperature rating,”

Hitwell Video, Inc., dba Hitwell Deep Well Imaging, introduces the latest in well imaging technology to the oil, gas, and geothermal industry with its new “ACE in the Hole” high-temp/high pressure “downhole” imaging system.

The “ACE” downhole camera tools utilize Hitwell’s innovative telemetry and flask design, providing flawless operation on single or multi-conductor wireline, and is suitable for use with temperatures up to 400°F, the highest in the industry.

“ACE” downhole cameras come in two designs - the 2-3/8” OD “Big Boy” and the 1-11/16” “SlimHole.”

“Our longtime experience in the oil, gas and especially the geothermal industries, proves that high pressure ratings don’t really extend the range of the camera unless you also have a high temperature rating,” said Jim Latimer, president/CTO of Hitwell Deep Well Imaging. “The new ‘ACE in the Hole’ line provides a significant update to the 25-year history of dependable Hitwell products by creating a quality imaging experience coupled with high temperature, high pressure abilities.”

Using digital storage and image processing, the ACE product line provides quality real-time viewing at the well surface, plus control and trim functions that can overcome wireline problems downhole. The operator sees the downhole image and well information, and controls the camera through the ACE Graphical User Interface running on a laptop computer. The well survey, with camera video and well metrics, is recorded to a thumb drive and given to Well Management for viewing and internal distribution. Still images can be quickly printed on-site or saved for email attachments later.

Up to six Wi-Fi connected devices can display real-time video at the well site, allowing all personnel involved to see the borehole progress with their own phone, tablet or Laptop. The Hitwell ReViewer™ App, a ‘post-survey’ viewing tool, provides well personnel with powerful search features, speed and ease of use for quality video review.

To learn more about the capabilities of Hitwell Deep Well Imaging or for site mobilization information in the U.S. or internationally, visit HitwellVideo.com or call (859) 271-2921.

Hitwell Deep Well Imaging

169 East Reynolds Road, Suite 103

Lexington, KY USA 40517