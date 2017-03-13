San Diego Symphony Announces Bayside Summer Nights 2017 Lineup

The San Diego Symphony has announced an impressive lineup of artists for its 2017 Bayside Summer Nights including legendary crooner Tony Bennett; star of Hamilton and Tony Award-winner Leslie Odom Jr.; internationally acclaimed Brazilian artist Sergio Mendes; country songstress Wynonna Judd; Grammy Award-winning Beninese singer Angélique Kidjo; and films accompanied by live orchestra, Academy Award®-winning La La Land, Harry Potter & The Chamber of Secret ™ and E.T. – The Extra Terrestrial. San Diego Symphony’s popular and highly successful summer series truly has something for everyone!

The San Diego Symphony’s long-running summer concert series located on the Embarcadero Marina Park South provides audiences with an unparalleled experience of live concert music in one of the most beautiful settings in America. Formerly known as Summer Pops, Bayside Summer Nights provides a variety of musical offerings – from popular tunes to light classical to movie entertainment fun for the entire family. This year, the San Diego Symphony has packed a wide array of concerts into the 10-week season. The series begins with the patriotic Star Spangled Pops on June 30, July 1 and 2, and concludes with a bang with the 1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular on September 1, 2 and 3.

“Last year’s Bayside Summer Nights was our most successful summer season on record and proved we had a perfect combination of vibrant performances and engaged audiences; we look forward to 2017 being an equally incredible season,” said CEO Martha Gilmer. “Bringing some of the greatest artists of today to perform with our extraordinary Orchestra musicians makes this a unique musical festival here in San Diego. We are also especially excited to bring back two very important community concerts. On Sunday, July 16 we will be presenting our second annual “Community Day,” a day of music featuring our region’s very best musicians and culminating in a free performance by the San Diego Symphony. And on Thursday, August 31, the Symphony will perform our annual free concert for military families. This has always been a crowd-pleasuring concert which not only brings military families together, but also allows us to express our thanks and admiration for their service.”

Enhancing the guest experience, concert-goers may bring in picnics to enjoy from the lawn seating or take advantage of the convenient tableside food service offered in the Champagne seating section by Behind The Scenes – a leading catering and events company with an impressive client list including the Olympic Games, ESPN X Games and the NFL Super Bowl. To compliment the great wine list currently offered, new this summer will be an expanded microbrewery offering in partnership with Stone Brewing Co.

Thursday Night Jazz

In its second year, the Symphony’s popular Jazz Series, Thursday Night Jazz, is back with a wide range of styles. This three-concert series begins on July 27 with New Orleans Jazz and a salute to the birthplace of American jazz and the many masters who forged it on Bourbon Street and beyond. On August 10, guests will be able to enjoy a party onstage with some of the country’s most talented Latin jazz musicians coming together to perform for one night only in Latin Jazz Masters. The series concludes on Thursday, August 24, when John Beasley presents MONK’estra, the killer contemporary big band that pays tribute to the music of Thelonious Monk. The series is once again curated by Gilbert Castellanos.

Movies by the Bay

The San Diego Symphony’s multi-year Harry Potter Film Concerts project continues as audiences relive the magic of the phenomenal Harry Potter & The Chamber of Secrets™ on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30 on giant screens while hearing the orchestra perform John Williams’ unforgettable score. On Friday, August 11, Steven Spielberg’s family classic E.T. – The Extra Terrestrial will be shown on the big screen while the orchestra performs the entire Academy Award-winning score live. Then, on Saturday, August 12, the winner of six Academy Awards® including Best Original Score and Best Original Song, La La Land will be screened with the orchestra and jazz musicians performing live.

New Sunday Classic and World Celebration Series

Supplementing the existing subscription series, a new three-concert series is being offered and is perfect for those who love hearing the classics or looking to have some fun sampling the sounds of the world. The Sunday Classic Series includes the Star Spangled Pops (July 2), Boléro By the Bay (August 20) – the ultimate classical pops experience of Beethoven’s famous Symphony No. 5 – and on the final Sunday of the season, the 1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular (September 3). The Sunday World Celebration Series will explore the 1960s bossa-nova master Sergio Mendes (August 6), Benin’s Angélique Kidjo (August 13) and a special Latin artist to be announced (August 27). The Sunday Sunset Series will now be all six of these Sunday concerts.

All Bayside Summer Nights concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted; gates open at 6 p.m. Fireworks happen at the conclusion of all Friday and Saturday night concerts—and also on Sunday nights at the Star Spangled Pops and 1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular.

Pricing

Beginning Single Ticket prices will range from $18 to $91. Beginning Special Concert prices will range from $25 to $100. Pre-paid parking is $25, and subscribers will reserve first with their orders.

Box Office: 619.235.0804

Website: http://www.sandiegosymphony.org

San Diego Symphony - Bayside Summer Nights 2017

Embarcadero Marina Park South

206 Marina Park Way

San Diego, CA 92101

Bayside Summer Nights is sponsored by the Port of San Diego’s Tidelands Activation Program, designed to support a vibrant and active waterfront with events that engage the community and inspire visitors to enjoy San Diego Bay.

Bayside Summer Nights 2017 Calendar of Events

STAR SPANGLED POPS – Friday, June 30 | Saturday, July 1 | Sunday, July 2

Bayside Summer Nights opens with its traditional tribute to the music of America, from movies and Broadway to patriotic favorites, including a salute to the armed forces.

AMERICA’S BIRTHDAY WITH WYNONNA – Tuesday, July 4

There is only one Wynonna Judd, and she returns to Bayside Summer Nights with a celebration of America’s birthday featuring her rocking new band, The Big Noise. Come for the country, stay for the Big Bay Boom fireworks show!

HERB ALPERT + LANI HALL – Thursday, July 6

From pop gems “Tijuana Taxi” and “A Taste of Honey” to later hits like “Rise,” Herb Alpert has for over five decades entertained generations with his elegant yet lively trumpet style, perfect for a romantic evening by the Bay. His partner in music and life, singer Lani Hall, will join him in concert.

LESLIE ODOM, JR – Friday, July 7 | Saturday, July 8

The breakout star from Broadway’s phenomenal Hamilton brings his artistry and showmanship to Bayside Summer Nights. Leslie Odom, Jr. wowed the Great White Way with his thrilling portrayal of Hamilton’s nemesis Aaron Burr, winning the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

TONY BENNETT* – Wednesday, July 12

A true living legend, Tony Bennett has been a part of American pop culture for more than 60 years. His distinctive vocal style and continuing collaborations with today’s emerging stars make him one of America’s most beloved and admired entertainers.

AIR SUPPLY – Friday, July 14 | Saturday, July 15

Starting with “Lost in Love” in 1980, Air Supply was a fixture on FM radio for over a decade, releasing monster romantic hits like “All Out of Love,” “The One That You Love,” “Even the Nights are Better” and so many others. The group’s core duo, Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell, bring their classic hits to the Embarcadero.

FREE COMMUNITY DAY AND CONCERT – Sunday, July 16

Join family, friends and neighbors for an afternoon of music and fun activities when the San Diego Symphony presents a free day for the community. Top off the evening by enjoying a free performance by the orchestra.

NEW ORLEANS JAZZ* – Thursday, July 27

The Thursday Night Jazz series kicks off its second year featuring Dr. John and the Night Trippers with a salute to the birthplace of American jazz and the many jazz masters who forged it on Bourbon Street and beyond.

HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD – Friday, July 28

Our popular salute to movie music of yesterday and today returns with a brand new set of breathtaking film clips and all-time award-winning themes from the silver screen. Richard Kaufman conducts.

HARRY POTTER & THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS™ – Saturday, July 29 | Sunday, July 30

Cars fly, trees fight back and monsters are on the loose in Harry’s second year at Hogwarts™ School of Witchcraft and Wizardry! This concert features the film Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™ in high-definition, on a giant screen, while a live orchestra performs John Williams’ unforgettable score.

BOZ SCAGGS – Friday, August 4 | Saturday, August 5

Singer/songwriter Boz Scaggs returns to Bayside Summer Nights, cool as a summer breeze. With hits such as “It’s Over,” “Lowdown,” “What Can I Say,” “Lido Shuffle,” “Harbor Lights” and (from the Urban Cowboy soundtrack) “Look What You’ve Done to Me.”

SERGIO MENDES – Sunday, August 6

In the 1960s bossa-nova master Sergio Mendes and his ace combo, Brasil ’66, defined the Brazilian sound for decades with chart-topping hits such as “The Look of Love,” “The Fool on the Hill” and the unstoppable “Mas Que Nada.” Come see Mendes’ sexy, sophisticated artistry in his Bayside Summer Nights debut.

LATIN JAZZ MASTERS* – Thursday, August 10

Bongos, timbales, congas…and (more) cowbell! It will be a party onstage with some of our country’s most talented Latin jazz musicians coming together to perform for one night only. Featuring music of Celia Cruz, Tito Puente, Cal Tjader, Mongo Santamaria, La Lupe, Chano Pozo and more!

E.T. – THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL – Friday, August 11 (Special Concert)

An extraordinary LIVE orchestra performance and screening of Steven Spielberg’s family classic. Filled with unparalleled magic and imagination, this heartwarming masterpiece is one of the brightest stars in motion picture history. The San Diego Symphony Orchestra performs John Williams’ entire Academy Award®-winning score live while this beloved film is shown in HD on the big screen. E.T.™ & © Universal Studios

LA LA LAND – Saturday, August 12

Winner of 6 Academy Awards® including Best Original Score and Best Original Song, La La Land tells the story of Mia (Emma Stone), an aspiring actress, and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams. The film will be shown on our big screen while the award-winning score is performed live by the San Diego Symphony and guest jazz artists.

ANGÉLIQUE KIDJO – Sunday, August 13

One of the most compelling voices on today’s world music scene belongs to Benin’s Angélique Kidjo. Called “Africa’s premier diva” by Time magazine, Ms. Kidjo has blazed a brilliant career path, winning multiple Grammys® and collaborating with Herbie Hancock, Dave Matthews, Peter Gabriel and Josh Groban. Combining the joyous traditions of Afro-Pop with her own distinctive interpretations of rock and soul classics, Angélique Kidjo is a powerful performer.

BROADWAY CONCERT – Friday, August 18 | Saturday, August 19

Our annual salute to Broadway will focus in the second half on Fiddler On the Roof as interpreted by our Broadway veteran cast and the full orchestral palette of the San Diego Symphony.

BOLÉRO BY THE BAY – Sunday, August 20

The ultimate classical pops experience: Associate Conductor Sameer Patel leads an exciting performance of Maurice Ravel’s famously seductive Boléro by the San Diego Symphony under the stars at beautiful Embarcadero Marina Park South. The concert will also feature music by Alberto Ginastera and Astor Piazzolla.

JOHN BEASLEY presents MONK’ESTRA* – Thursday, August 24

Our Thursday Night Jazz finale features the Grammy® nominated John Beasley’s MONK’estra, a killer contemporary big band that pays loving centennial tribute to the music of Thelonious Monk while infusing it with contemporary harmonies, unstoppable grooves and a contagious sense of fun. Concert opens with a set from San Diego’s own homegrown jazz piano genius, Joshua White.

GRACE POTTER – Friday, August 25

After years of fruitful collaborations with the likes of Kenny Chesney, The Flaming Lips and The Rolling Stones, singer-songwriter Grace Potter is coming into her own. Her distinctive voice and brilliant songwriting, perfected for years while leading her critically acclaimed band The Nocturnals, will make for a cool, classy evening with the San Diego Symphony at the Embarcadero.

THE COMMODORES* – Saturday, August 26

Born at Tuskegee Institute and signed by Motown in 1972, the Commodores are the ‘70s and ‘80s funk machine who’ve never stopped grooving. With breezy soul classics such as “Easy” and “Three Times a Lady” plus classic dance jams like “Lady (You Bring Me Up)” and “Brick House,” you won’t be staying in your seat for long!

OZOMATLI* – Sunday, August 27

One of the most popular “party bands” in the history of Bayside Summer Nights returns to the Embarcadero! The fabulous Ozomatli bring their urban-Latino-and-beyond collision of merengue and cumbia, hip hop and salsa, samba and jazz back to the Bayside for an evening of provocative music and irresistible beats.

FREE MILITARY SALUTE CONCERT – Thursday, August 31

The San Diego Symphony’s annual summer concert has all seats reserved for military families.

1812 TCHAIKOVSKY SPECTACULAR – Friday, September 1 | Saturday, September 2 | Sunday, September 3

As always, Bayside Summer Nights comes to a “Spectacular” end with the music of Tchaikovsky, the booming cannon, the blazing brass and a fireworks display for the whole family to remember.

*San Diego Symphony does not appear on these programs

Bayside Summer Nights Subscription Packages

Subscriptions are on sale now. Single tickets go on sale Sunday, April 23.



Ultimate Series: 8 Concerts: $144-$672

Bravo or Encore Series: 4 Concerts: $76-$344

Thursday Night Jazz: 3 Concerts: $51-$198

Sunday Sunset Series: 6 Concerts: $108-$480

Sunday Classical or World Celebration Series: 3 Concerts: $57-$246 (New for 2017)

About the San Diego Symphony

Founded in 1910, the San Diego Symphony is the oldest orchestra in California and one of the largest and most significant cultural organizations in San Diego. Led by music director Jahja Ling, the Orchestra performs for over 250,000 people each season, offering a wide variety of programming at its two much loved venues, Copley Symphony Hall in downtown San Diego and the Embarcadero Marina Park South on San Diego Bay. The orchestra’s 82 full-time musicians, graduates of the finest and most celebrated music schools in the United States and abroad, also serve as the orchestra for the San Diego Opera each season, as well as performing at several regional performing arts centers. For over 30 years, the San Diego Symphony has provided comprehensive music education and community engagement programs reaching more than 65,000 students annually and bringing innovative programming to San Diego’s diverse neighborhoods and schools. For more information, visit http://www.sandiegosymphony.org.

