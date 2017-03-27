Junebug Weddings Launches 2017 Engagement Photography Contest

Image by Juddric Photography

Beginning March 27th, photographers around the globe are invited to submit to Junebug Weddings’ fifth annual Best of the Best Engagement Photography Contest.

The 2017 Best of the Best Engagement Photography Contest will showcase the top 50 engagement photos from couples around the world from the past year. Photographers may submit their most compelling engagement photographs to be considered for the collection between March 27th and April 26th. The collection will make its debut on May 15, 2017.

Photographers Ben Sasso, Jennifer Moher, and Petar Jurica will be assisting the Junebug team in judging this year’s contest.

“The judging panel for this year’s Best of the Best Engagement photo contest is comprised of some of the world’s most talented wedding photographers. We’re excited to work with them in curating this year’s collection, which will surely be an overwhelmingly creative set of images,” says Carrie Schwab, General Manager and Editor-in-Chief of Junebug Weddings.

Junebug Weddings has been hosting photography contests for the last eight years and its most recent photography collections were featured on Huffington Post, Daily Mail, BuzzFeed, Cosmopolitan, and more. Last year, Junebug Wedding’s annual Best of the Best Engagement Photography Contest received over 5,000 image submissions from photographers in 45 different countries. You can view last year’s collection here.

April 26th is the last day to submit to the contest, with the 2017 Best of the Best Engagement Photo Collection making its debut on May 15th. For information regarding submitting photographs and contest rules, please visit the 2017 Best of the Best Engagement Photo Contest information page.

About Junebug Weddings: Junebug Weddings is an international wedding website that inspires artistic couples around the world while connecting them with the best vendors in their region. As a leader in the wedding industry, Junebug curates these image collections to celebrate the artistry of wedding photography. In addition to its Best of the Best Engagement Photo Contest, Junebug hosts their Best of the Best Wedding Photography Contest every winter, as well as their Destination Photography Contest in the summer. You can view Junebug’s past contest winners by visiting the 2016 Best of the Best Engagement Collection, the 2016 Destination Photography Collection, and the 2016 Best of the Best Wedding Collection. To learn more about becoming a Junebug Weddings member, please visit our contact page for information regarding our application process.