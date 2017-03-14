VL-EPU-4562 The on-board TPM security chip, USB 3.0 ports, analog inputs and output, and other I/O, make the Blackbird a perfect fit for higher-performance systems.

VersaLogic Corp., the embedded industry’s most trusted computer company, has announced “Blackbird” — a very high performance embedded computer built around Intel’s Skylake processor.

Blackbird is the newest member in the growing family of VersaLogic’s EPU (Embedded Processing Unit) format computers. EPUs combine processor, memory, video, and system I/O into a compact full-function embedded computer. These fully assembled and tested computers are based on COM Express standards.

The Blackbird was engineered and tested to meet the defense, avionic, and medical industries’ requirements for smaller and more powerful embedded systems. Approximately four inches by five inches and one and a half inch thick (95 x 125 x 37mm), the Blackbird is a member of the VersaLogic family of small, ultra-rugged embedded x86 computers. It combines the new 6th generation Intel® Core “Skylake” processor, with system interfaces and I/O features, in a configuration designed to withstand extreme temperature, impact, and vibration.

Available in dual- and quad-core versions, the Blackbird provides extreme CPU processing and video performance for its size. Depending on the model selected, the Blackbird provides up to six times the processing power of Intel’s Bay Trail processors, while keeping power consumption as low as 15 Watts! The Blackbird provides compatibility with a broad range of standard x86 application development tools for reduced development time.

The board includes an extensive set of features including an on-board TPM (Trusted Platform Module) security chip. The Blackbird’s powerful feature set, combined with a moderate power draw and compact footprint, enables the next generation of intelligent medical, military, and industrial systems to be smaller, lighter, and more energy efficient.

“The Blackbird’s i5 and i7 Skylake processors deliver amazing compute and video performance, at power levels that are very manageable. The on-board power supply, which accepts 8 to 30 VDC, makes it an easy match for fixed or mobile 12 and 24-volt systems.” said Len Crane, President of VersaLogic. “The on-board TPM security chip, USB 3.0 ports, analog inputs and output, and other I/O, make the Blackbird a perfect fit for higher-performance systems.”

Built-In Security

The Blackbird’s on-board Trusted Platform Module (TPM) security chip can be used to lock out unauthorized hardware and software access. It provides a secure processing environment for applications in Defense, Medical, and Industrial Control that require enhanced hardware-level security functions. Additional security support is provided through built-in AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) processor instructions.

Powerful Video Processing

Intel’s advanced HD graphics 500 system provides outstanding graphics performance and is capable of supporting up to two 4K UHD monitors at once. In addition, the Skylake GPU can transcode a 4K video up to 20 percent faster than the previous generation of CPU’s.

It also supports other graphic technologies such as OpenCL 2.0, DirectX 12, Open GL 4.4, HEVC/H.265 encoding and decoding, and H.264 encoder.

Blackbird supports dual DisplayPort outputs as well as a single/dual-channel LVDS display output.

High Performance I/O Capabilities

On-board I/O includes two Gigabit Ethernet ports with network boot capability, two USB 3.0, four USB 2.0 host ports, and four serial ports. Two SATA III interfaces support high-capacity rotating or solid-state drives. Eight channels of 12-bit programmable Analog Inputs, four channels of 12-bit Analog Output, twenty four Digital I/O lines, I2C and SPI round out the onboard device I/O.

Three Mini PCIe sockets can be leveraged for easy system expansion using plug-in Wi-Fi modems, GPS receivers, MIL-STD-1553, Ethernet, Firewire, and other mini cards. These sockets, one with mSATA capabilities, also provide flexible solid-state drive (SSD) options.

Designed, Manufactured and Tested for Extreme Environments

The Blackbird is designed and tested for industrial temperature (-40º to +85ºC) operation and meets MIL-STD-202G specifications to withstand high impact and vibration.

The Blackbird is fully compatible with 12 or 24V vehicle applications. Its on-board power regulation supports inputs of 8 to 30 volts to simplify system power supply requirements. Reverse Voltage Protection, and Over Voltage Protection enhances field durability and reliability.

Long-term Availability

The Blackbird is covered by VersaLogic’s 5+ year availability guarantee and a 5-year product warranty. VersaLogic’s Life Extension programs typically keep products available for 10+ years.

Customization services to help customers create unique solutions are available for the Blackbird, even in low OEM quantities. Customization options include conformal coating, revision locks, custom labeling, customized testing and screening, and more.

Pricing and Availability

The Blackbird (part number VL-EPU-4562) is now in stock at both VersaLogic and Digi-Key Corporation. OEM quantity pricing starts at $2,076 for the Core i5 model with 16 GB RAM. Contact Sales(at)VersaLogic.com or visit http://www.VersaLogic.com/Blackbird or http://www.Digikey.com for more information.

