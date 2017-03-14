Centric Software Goes Down Under; Signs First Australian Customer

Redbubble Selects Centric Software PLM The streamlining collaboration between our supply chain and product teams will be a huge win, saving a lot of back and forth communication. We anticipate that Centric will transform our way of working and guide our process efficiency.

Centric Software announces that Redbubble, a global marketplace of over 400,000 passionate creatives selling uncommon designs of everyday products, has selected Centric SMB. Centric SMB is a cloud-based PLM solution available on a subscription basis (SaaS). Centric SMB is tailored for emerging businesses to speed time to market, reduce costs and increase market responsiveness.

Founded in 2006, by Martin Hosking, Peter Styles and Paul Vanzella, the award-winning Melbourne-based company helps independent artists from across the globe showcase and profit from their creativity and talent. With a supply chain team in San Francisco and offices in Europe, the company has grown rapidly in recent years. As a result of this growth, Redbubble wanted to improve cross-team collaboration, particularly between the product development and supply chain teams.

“Sometimes shared information is stored across multiple documents and spreadsheets, making it difficult and time-consuming to know which is the most up-to-date,” says Shayla Gontmakher, Strategy Analyst at Redbubble. “We wanted a user-friendly hub that is easily accessible and intuitive for our Melbourne, European and San Francisco teams. We see it as a collaboration tool and our ‘one source of truth’.”

Redbubble, an innovative global consumer internet company, required a PLM solution that could best adapt to their needs. The flexible and configurable nature of Centric SMB fulfills those requirements.

“After reviewing other providers in the market, Centric Software emerged as the best option to help us create workflows that are modeled on our current process. It ticked our boxes when it came to ease of use and platform,” said Gontmakher.

An easy and fast implementation process were also decisive factors in Redbubble selecting Centric SMB. “Centric looks like Excel - but better! We felt that the adoption of Centric SMB would be much smoother than that of any other vendor we spoke with due to its visual and functional similarity to our current system.”

“With Centric SMB we can choose what we need and pay for only the modules we will be using with the option to upgrade and grow into a bigger solution any time in the future. Many of the other solutions we saw came with a lot of heavy functionality, which wouldn’t be useful for us,” continued Gontmakher.

Centric SMB will ultimately enhance communication between Redbubble’s teams and streamline processes to improve efficiency prior to further anticipated growth. “The streamlining collaboration between our supply chain and product teams will be a huge win, saving a lot of back and forth communication. We anticipate that Centric will transform our way of working and guide our process efficiency,” said Gontmakher.

“Redbubble is a unique and exciting company, bringing together creatives from across the world and giving them the opportunity to showcase their talents on an innovative global online marketplace. We are very proud of this new partnership and look forward to the continued growth and success of our very first Australian customer,” said Chris Groves, Centric Software CEO.

Founded in 2006, Redbubble is a global online marketplace (redbubble.com) powered by 400,000+ independent artists. Redbubble’s community of passionate creatives sell uncommon designs on high-quality, everyday products such as apparel. stationery, housewares, bags, wall art and so on. Through the Redbubble marketplace independent artists are able to profit from their creativity and reach a new universe of adoring fans. For customers, it’s the ultimate in self-expression. A simple but meaningful way to show the world who they are and what they care about.

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley and offices in trend capitals around the world, Centric Software builds technologies for the most prestigious names in fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods. Its flagship product lifecycle management (PLM) platform, Centric 8, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, business planning, quality and collection management functionality tailored for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric SMB packages extended PLM including innovative technology and key industry learnings tailored for small businesses.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards, including the Frost & Sullivan Global Product Differentiation Excellence Award in Retail, Fashion and Apparel PLM in 2016 and Frost & Sullivan's Global Retail, Fashion and Apparel PLM Product Differentiation Excellence Award in 2012. Red Herring named Centric to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

