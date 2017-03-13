Assemblyman Travis Allen (R-Huntington Beach) honored Deanne Mendoza as the 2017 Woman of the Year for the 72nd Assembly District during a special Assembly ceremony at the State Capitol in Sacramento on March 6th. Mrs. Mendoza is currently the Co-owner of Teacher Created Materials, Inc. (TCM) a California-based educational publishing company with resources “created by teachers for teachers and students.”

“It is an honor to give recognition to such an incredible individual who has dedicated her life to educating and empowering future generations,” said Assemblyman Travis Allen. “Deanne’s dedication to the development of our community’s children has made her a powerful voice in the 72nd District.”

In her role with Teacher Created Materials, Deanne oversees a variety of sales channels, including International, Business-to-Business, Specialty, and Trade as well as spearheading the company’s community outreach. In addition to her business roles, Deanne is a volunteer in the community, and the mother of three active children.

Teacher Created Materials’ vision is to create a world in which children love to learn. The company provides students and educators with a wide array of resources across the content areas including language arts, mathematics, social studies, science, and early childhood. Working primarily with Pre-K to Grade 12, TCM products are found in classrooms in all 50 states and 89 countries worldwide.

“It is my honor to have been selected by Assemblyman Travis Allen as the 72nd District’s Woman of the Year,” said Deanne Mendoza. “I am honored to represent the women in our district, which is filled with so many women doing remarkable things every day. It is humbling to be surrounded by so many extraordinary women today. I look forward to working with the Assemblyman on our collective mission to help children love to learn.”

The annual Woman of the Year ceremony celebrates California’s remarkable women. The tradition started in 1987 to help commemorate Women’s History Month and has become an annual Capitol event to salute community service. During a special ceremony in the Assembly chambers honorees are presented with a framed resolution from the State Assembly recognizing their contributions.