Rockler Adds New Line of DIY Murphy Bed Kits

Rockler Woodworking and Hardware is introducing a series of new I-Semble Murphy Bed Hardware Kits, allowing DIYers to create fold-down beds that transform a single room into a multi-use space. The new kits include vertical and horizontal styles, plus a model designed specifically for pets.

Since space is at a premium in most homes and apartments, many DIYers are turning to Murphy beds to get more mileage out of their square footage. Installing a Murphy bed allows a single room to serve one purpose by day (such as an office, family, rec, workout or crafting room), then convert to sleeping quarters for the night. Beyond functionality as a fold-down bed, these Murphy Bed Hardware Kits allow DIYers to construct a cabinet for the bed that will complement the décor of the room when the bed is folded away.

"A room with a Murphy bed is like discovering a bonus room you never knew you had," said Scott Ekman, Rockler's vice president of marketing. "Our new kits make it easy to build a wall bed that matches your space needs and décor. Plus, our kits include wooden slat foundations that offer more support than a sofa bed or an air mattress, so your guests will feel comfortable."

The Vertical and Horizontal Kits each come in three sizes: twin, full and queen. Each kit includes a steel mattress frame with natural wood slats to enhance the comfort and support of the bed structure. Piston lift mechanisms ensure that the bed folds out smoothly and quietly. To aid in the cabinet construction, free downloadable plans are available at

rockler.com/hardware/bed-hardware/murphy-beds

The Pet Bed Kit is a simpler design, but mirrors the functionality of the larger kits. The bed frame is a one-piece steel rectangle with mounting tabs to attach it to the base. The piston lift mechanisms and fold-out support bar resemble those found in the larger kits. A firm, plush cushion sized to the frame is included for the pet to sleep on.

The I-Semble Murphy Bed Hardware with Mattress Platform Kits are available in Vertical or Horizontal Mount in Twin, Full and Queen sizes, starting at $324.99. The I-Semble Pet Murphy Bed Kit is priced at $129.99. All can be purchased at Rockler.com or at Rockler Woodworking and Hardware stores nationwide. For store locations,

visit http://www.rockler.com or call 1-877-ROCKLER.

