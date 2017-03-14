G-CON, Butler and SPAN Virtual Reality Center Debuts at Interphex 2017

G-CON Manufacturing, the leader in prefabricated cleanroom design and construction, will be exhibiting at Interphex 2017, held March 21st – 23rd at the Jacob Javits Center in New York. Interphex is the premiere trade show conference for the Biopharmaceutical, Pharmaceutical and Life Science industries.

New this year, G-CON Manufacturing, Inc. has teamed up with Butler Manufacturing and Span Construction & Engineering, Inc. (SPAN) to offer enhanced flexibility, scalability and energy efficient turnkey solutions. This year we are bringing an in-booth Virtual Reality Center to allow attendees to experience a 3D Virtual Reality walk-through tour of a POD based cleanroom facility with offerings that are cost effective, faster, and flexible. Attendees may register for the FREE 3D Virtual Reality Tour by clicking here.

G-CON will also display its fully self-contained 8’ x 20’ cleanroom tradeshow POD as an adaptation of our mobile, scalable cleanrooms available in sizes ranging from 8.5’ to 24’ W and 25’ to 50’L with custom sizes and configurations available as well. Attendees will be able to view wall and floor finishes along with the mechanical space design, hardware and ductwork.

The collaboration with Butler and SPAN brings together three industry leaders in their respective fields with unique capabilities to provide customers with more options for their cleanroom projects. The companies will not only provide cleanroom capacity, but also facilities for the housing of such clean space where existing facilities are not available, not cost effective, or are insufficient for pharmaceutical or biopharmaceutical development and production.

G-CON, the innovator of PODs® autonomous cleanroom technology, has been building its revolutionary PODs since 2009 solving customer needs in multiple areas such as fill-finish, vaccines, cell and gene therapy, and oral solid dosage.

SPAN, an industry leader in commercial and industrial construction, has built over 150 million square feet of steel buildings since its inception in 1979. Butler Manufacturing is a building-solutions company providing the design, manufacture, and marketing of building systems for commercial construction. Design-build solutions from Butler eliminate the need for third parties streamlining construction and condensing construction schedules. Butler® structural and roof systems integrate with metal, tilt-up, masonry, glass, or precast concrete walls.

G-CON’s team of engineers and business executives, together with partners from Butler and SPAN will be available in booth #2429. Attendees may click here to register to experience the 3D Virtual Reality Tour.