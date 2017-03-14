Wochit Continues Global Expansion with Major APAC Market Deals

The entire media ecosystem in APAC is enormous and still growing, which makes it an ideal geography in which to expand our customer base.

Social video creation platform Wochit today announced several new publisher relationships in Asia and Australia, indicating significant growth in the APAC region resulting from the company’s aggressive global expansion strategy.

Following a recent funding round from investors including Singapore Press Holding’s SPH Media Fund, Wochit is actively pursuing growth throughout Asia. The company is already used by SPH news properties such as The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao, The Business Times, AsiaOne, Stomp and magazines such as Men’s Health, Women’s Health, Young Parents, Home and Decor, Torque, The New Paper and Icon.

Australia: Pacific Magazines has enlisted Wochit to produce timely, short-form social videos for over two-dozen brands including Women’s Health, Men’s Health and InStyle. Additionally, West Australian News has tapped Wochit for use at Perth Now and The West Australian.

China: Wochit is powering video production for cross-platform news video provider, Pear Video, enables its team of digital natives and videographers to rapidly produce optimized content for consumption on mobile devices and across social media.

Japan: Yahoo! JAPAN, the largest portal in the nation, incorporated Wochit into its newsroom workflow to help build audience engagement.

Malaysia: Digital media company Hybrid News Group, has selected Wochit to power video creation its Kuala Lumpur-based news bureau to service brands including Asian Correspondent, Study International, Travel Wire Asia and Tech Wire Asia.

In addition to the growth of partnerships with publishers, Wochit is also increasing its partnerships with key content providers in the region. To date, Wochit has signed content deals with China Central Television’s CCTV+ and Xinhua News Agency. These agreements bring assets from two of China’s largest media companies into Wochit’s library of pre-licensed assets, substantially increasing the platform's Asia-specific content and bolstering their ability to support culturally- and geographically-relevant coverage in the region.

“The entire media ecosystem in APAC is enormous and still growing, which makes it an ideal geography in which to expand our customer base,” said Christoph Pleitgen, SVP of Sales and Business Development at Wochit. “eMarketer estimates nearly a billion individuals are watching digital video in the region, which is almost half of all viewers worldwide. And this will continue to grow as mobile proliferation increases penetration, especially in rapidly-developing economies like China.”

About Wochit

Wochit is a video creation platform that empowers newsrooms, media companies and brands to expand audience engagement through the power of social video. Worldwide media brands such as Time Inc., Daily News, USA Today, Gannett, AOL, The Week, ProSieben, Singapore Straits Times, Focus online and Der Spiegel use Wochit to produce short-form videos around trending topics at the scale and speed required in the video-first, mobile era. With rights-cleared assets from AP, Reuters, Getty, Bloomberg and others, cloud-based editing tools and native uploads, horizontal and vertical videos are quickly created and distributed across all social and digital platforms. Wochit is among the 2016-2017 EContent Top 100 companies in the digital content industry as well as the the winner of both the Gutenberg Prize for its disruptive technology in the field of journalism and Digiday’s Best Video Technology Innovation for its significant impact on publishers’ bottom line. The Company is backed by ProSieben, Singapore Press Holdings’ SPH Media Fund, Carlo de Benedetti, Redpoint Ventures, Marker LLC, Greycroft Partners and Cedar Fund. Wochit is based in New York, with offices in London and Tel Aviv. Find out more at http://www.wochit.com.