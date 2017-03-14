An accomplished leader with deep industry experience, Sweeney has been widely recognized for sales and marketing excellence throughout her 20-plus year career. I am delighted to work with 25 of the most talented professionals and true friends one could ever hope for, and even more flattered to lead them.

Career Partners International’s Cleveland firm, Ratliff & Taylor, has named Beth Sweeney as its new President. An accomplished leader with deep industry experience, Sweeney has been widely recognized for sales and marketing excellence throughout her 20-plus year career.

As President, Sweeney will have full P&L responsibility for each of the company’s three practices: Executive Search, Leadership Development and Career Transition. She will also continue to lead all strategic growth initiatives including sales, marketing and new product development. Ratliff & Taylor currently employs 25 professionals at its Independence, Ohio location. The firm is part of Career Partners International’s global network of more than 270 offices in over 45 countries.

“Beth has proven to be an insightful leader, trusted colleague and a true steward of our corporate culture,” says CEO Mike Milby. “Her thoughtful, customer-oriented approach has strengthened our position in the market and enabled us to bring on many exciting new clients and assignments.”

Sweeney has served as Market President at Ratliff & Taylor since 2014 where she was responsible for sales, marketing, new product development and the customer experience. Prior to joining Ratliff & Taylor, she was SVP and General Manager for a global talent management organization. Sweeney also held positions with the Mt. Sinai Health Care System as Corporate Director of Marketing and Public Affairs and as a Producer and Reporter for WKYC Channel 3 in Cleveland.

“I am delighted to work with 25 of the most talented professionals and true friends one could ever hope for, and even more flattered to lead them,” says Sweeney. “A close friend told me that in this life, you can work to find your people or your purpose. I found both.”

Beth is a Gestalt Professional Certified Coach and an alum of Kent State University. She also holds a certification in career transition coaching and has completed study in change management.

About Ratliff & Taylor

Ratliff & Taylor, is the largest full-service talent management consultancy in Northeast Ohio, providing tailored solutions through three distinct practice areas: Executive Search, Leadership Development, and Career Transition.

Ratliff & Taylor extends its local expertise globally through formal memberships with Career Partners International (CPI), one of the industry’s largest career transition firms, and Cornerstone International Group, the world’s 4th largest executive search practice.

About Career Partners International

Founded in 1987, Career Partners International is one of the largest consultancies in the world. From more than 270 offices in over 45 countries, Career Partners International is a leading provider of outplacement, career management, executive coaching, and leadership development services to clients and their employees worldwide.