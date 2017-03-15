"If you're looking for an immersive experience to learn an incredible ed tech tool, deepen your understanding of that tool, connect with other users and get inspiration for new ideas, Schoology's NEXT conference is the place.”

Schoology, Inc., the leader in LMS software for education, is hosting its fourth annual user conference, Schoology NEXT. Held at McCormick Place in Chicago, July 24-26, NEXT is a celebration of Schoology users and aims to enable educators to advance what’s possible in their classroom, school, district, college or university.

Schoology NEXT equips Schoology users with the mindset, expertise and community needed to accelerate progress toward their individual and institutional goals. Almost 1,000 education leaders – K-12 educators, higher education faculty, deans, superintendents, principals, technology directors, CTOs, CIOs, curriculum directors, instructional technology integrators and professional development specialists – attended the 2016 conference.

"If you're looking for an immersive experience to learn an incredible ed tech tool, deepen your understanding of that tool, connect with other users and get inspiration for new ideas, Schoology's NEXT conference is the place,” said Joe Young, Math & STEAM Instructional Coach at Palo Alto USD in California. “NEXT offers great opportunities to connect with users, form new connections, and continue to network and grow our professional learning network.”

Schoology NEXT participants have access to:



Dedicated tracks on: Visionary Leadership, Using Data for Informed Decision Making, Innovative Instructional Practices, and Inside Schoology

Preconference training for continuing education credit

Inspirational keynote speakers and insightful breakout sessions

Face time with Schoology executives and staff

A firsthand look into the newest Schoology product developments

Innovation, fun and networking

“Every year, NEXT grows in both participation and scope,” said Jeremy Friedman, Schoology CEO. “That growth is the product of educator-driven programming. NEXT is personally one of my favorite events of the year, and I’m excited to see how this year’s participants band together to improve education.”

Event sponsors include Respondus, Turnitin, WIRIS, Blindside Networks and PlayPosit.

“Schoology NEXT is a great opportunity for us to present our applications to Schoology users, as well as connect with our mutual clients,” said Dave Smetters, CEO of Respondus. “With the rapid growth of online testing, our partnership with Schoology is a good fit for us.”

For complete details about Schoology NEXT, visit http://www.schoologynext.com.

Register today for early bird pricing at

https://2017next.eventbrite.com

