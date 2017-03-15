Viigii Launches an Interactive Gift-Giving Experience

Gift-givers can choose the exact date and time of their viigii gift preview, and with immediate digital delivery, they will give that special person a fun experience no matter when the package arrives.

Viigii, a virtual gifting plugin, officially announces its launch. Viigii e-commerce service helps gift-givers connect with their recipients by sending an interactive virtual preview while the gift is in the mail. As a simple add-on to online purchases, viigii allows customers to celebrate on the day itself without worrying when the package will arrive.

“With a simple tap on our devices, we instantly share our experiences across the globe, but when it comes to gift delivery, our choices are limited by traditional shipping options,” explained viigii CEO Lori Konsker. “Customers are frustrated by the gifting experience because it does not meet their digital expectations… That’s where viigii comes in.”

“Gift-givers can choose the exact date and time of their viigii gift preview, and with immediate digital delivery, they will give that special person a fun experience no matter when the package arrives.”

“The recipient will receive an interactive animation with custom graphics; the gift recipient will virtually “unwrap” their gift to reveal the real gift on the way either by text or by email while it is still in the mail,” Konsker concluded.

Viigii offers an experience that not only exceeds customer expectations but also captures the spirit of real-life gifting.

Viigii Features Include:



Dynamic, interactive experience - Customers get an exciting experience, through an interactive animation with custom graphics, the gift recipient will virtually “unwrap” their gift to reveal the real gift on the way.

Flexible delivery - Offers the choice of date and time, with viigii, customers enjoy worry-free gifting with the option to send their preview immediately or in advance of their packaged gift’s arrival.

Immediate notifications - Ensures peace of mind with timely deliveries. Automated notifications let the gift-giver rest easy knowing that their preview was received, and with email and text notifications, viigii reaches that special person anytime, anywhere.

Personalized messaging - Provides a channel of communication for family and friends. Both the gift-giver and recipient have the chance to exchange notes, making gifting all the more special.

Keep customers on retailer’s website - The viigii experience offers a new level of convenience to build customer loyalty. With immediate digital delivery, each preview gives customers the immediacy they crave in today’s fast-paced digital age.

Provide a memorable experience - Interactive animations and personalized messaging offer a fun and spontaneous experience for both the gift-giver and recipient. Each purchase becomes an occasion to remember.

Viigii currently integrates with Shopify, and is in beta testing with BigCommerce and other e-commerce solutions, for more information about viigii, please visit the company website, https://viigii.it.

About viigii:

The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.