Drone Heroes Take Europe by Storm

From June 20th until June 22nd the pinnacle of the drone industry in Europe will gather at Commercial UAV Expo in Brussels. During this highly-anticipated conference and exhibition, an international jury of drone professionals will present “Drone Hero” awards to the most innovative and creative drone innovations. The contest and these awards represent a cooperation between the European drone cluster EUKA and Commercial UAV Expo.

“I am proud to announce that Peter Van Blyenburgh, President of UVS International, will be presiding over the jury of the very first ‘Drone Hero Contest Europe,’” said Lisa Murray, director of Commercial UAV Expo. “Van Blyenburgh is an institution in the European drone industry and the organizer of the internationally renowned annual RPAS Policy, Regulatory & Innovation Forum (http://www.rpas-conference.com). We are pleased that he will be presiding over this prestigious contest.”

Unleash your inner Drone Hero!

“The contest will award five creative, innovative and/or promising drone companies in Europe,” said Mark Vanlook, chairman of EUKA. “There will also be a ‘popular vote’ award to enable an award that is not given out by the professional jury.”

“Competing drone companies can greatly benefit from the exposure related to this contest,” said Peter van Blyenburgh, chairman of the jury. “They will be able to pitch their business cases in front of the Jury as well as international audience of drone professionals. They will receive great exposure online in the build-up to the competition and they can win a free pass to the Commercial UAV Expo Americas in Las Vegas. The public vote winners even get a free exposition booth at that event. Talk about exposure!”

The Drone Hero Contest is open to submissions at http://www.dronecommunity.eu. Look at the different categories of the award at http://www.dronecommunity.eu/awards.html.

About Commercial UAV Expo Europe

Commercial UAV Expo Europe, presented by Commercial UAV News, is a conference and exhibition exclusively focused on the commercial drone market in Europe covering industries including Surveying & Mapping; Civil Infrastructure; Aggregates & Mining; Construction; Process, Power & Utilities; Precision Agriculture; Law Enforcement, Emergency Response and Search & Rescue (SAR). It will take place at the SQUARE in Brussels 20-22 June 2017.

>> Registration for Commercial UAV Expo Europe is open. Early registration is encouraged for the best pricing. Register here: https://www.xpressreg.net/register/uave0617/start.asp?sc=205338

For more information, visit http://www.expouav.com/europe.

Read all about the professional jury at http://www.dronecommunity.eu/jury.html.