Ken Mills Faced with the added rush to connect even more devices through the Internet of Things, security companies are catching up fast by hardening their devices where appropriate.

The Security Industry Association (SIA) salutes Ken Mills, General Manager, Surveillance and Security, Dell EMC, with the 2016 SIA Chairman’s Award for his leading work on cybersecurity initiatives in the security industry.

With his service on the SIA Board of Directors and the SIA Cybersecurity Advisory Board, Mills has been a highly visible proponent of cybersecurity measures for physical security devices on networks as well as the rapidly developing Internet of Things. SIA Chairman Denis Hébert will present the SIA Chairman’s Award to Mills at The Advance, SIA's annual membership meeting, scheduled to occur on Tuesday, April 4, 2016, during ISC West.

“Cybersecurity challenges pose significant risks to security companies that long underrated the vulnerabilities of their own equipment, ironically designed to protect lives and property,” Mills said. “Faced with the added rush to connect even more devices through the Internet of Things, security companies are catching up fast by hardening their devices where appropriate. I’m pleased to contribute what I can to these efforts through my service to SIA, and I’m humbled to receive the SIA Chairman’s Award.”

“I work regularly with Ken Mills on the SIA Board of Directors, and with every conversation, I am struck by Ken’s articulate, thoughtful vision of the trajectory of the security industry,” said Hébert. “His preparedness is further evidenced by his participation in the SIA Cybersecurity Advisory Board, where he has been ahead of the curve in tracking cybersecurity concerns for physical security technologies and the Internet of Things. On behalf of the security industry, SIA is grateful for Ken’s leadership in these matters, and I can think of no one more deserving for the 2016 SIA Chairman’s Award.”

Hébert will present SIA award recipients, including the SIA Chairman’s Award, SIA Committee Chair of the Year Award and Sandy Jones Volunteer of the Year Award, at The Advance, held during ISC West at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday, April 4.

Honorees and all SIA Members are welcome to gather for the program from 3:30-4:30 p.m. SIA Members who attend The Advance also receive free transportation and early VIP entry to SIA Market Leaders Reception immediately afterward. Find more info and register at http://www.securityindustry.org/advance.

The Advance is co-located with ISC West, produced by ISC Events. Security professionals can register to attend the ISC West trade show and conference, which runs April 4-7, at http://www.iscwest.com.

