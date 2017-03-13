Dr. Daniel G. Kolder I was pleased to be able to offer June help to achieve her aesthetic goals.

Board certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Daniel G. Kolder and his staff at Pacifica Institute of Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery will appear on three episodes of the WE TV reality show “Mama June: From Not to Hot” beginning Friday, March 17th at 10 PM.

The seven episode docuseries follows the weight loss journey of “Mama” June Shannon of “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” fame as she sets out to transform her body through weight loss surgery, athletic training, and cosmetic surgery.

The three episode arc will feature Dr. Kolder and his staff as they consult with Shannon, evaluate her candidacy for surgery, and as she ultimately undergoes a series of plastic surgery procedures.

“Significant weight loss can lead to excess and sagging skin which can be uncomfortable both mentally and physically," says Dr. Daniel Kolder, "I was pleased to be able to offer June help to achieve her aesthetic goals.”

About Dr. Daniel Kolder

Dr. Daniel G. Kolder is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. Dr. Kolder is a graduate of Creighton University undergraduate and medical school in Omaha, Nebraska. Following medical school, he completed his Plastic Surgery residency training at the University of Missouri. While there, he received exceptional training in surgery of the hand, breast and skin cancer as well as cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. As a highly trained plastic surgeon, Dr. Kolder is best-known for his warm, easy manner, compassionate care, and beautiful, natural results.

About Pacifica Institute of Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery

As one of the most reputable plastic surgery practices in Ventura County, Pacifica Institute of Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery offers procedures such as breast augmentation, facelifts, tummy tucks, arm lifts, and more. The Pacifica Institute draws patients from Los Angeles, Malibu, Santa Barbara, Westlake Village, Thousand Oaks and all of Ventura County.

All surgical procedures are performed in our Ambulatory Surgery Center, located within the same physical structure as our plastic surgery practice. The Camarillo Surgical Center Associates, INC. is a state-licensed, federally certified Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC).

Along with our surgical services, we also offer state of the art medical spa services including VISIA skin analysis, laser resurfacing (Halo, profractional, microlaserpeel), Botox, Juvederm fillers, CoolSculpting, and more.