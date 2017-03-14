PharmaPoint Releases Version 5.3 of XchangePoint Solution

XchangePoint enables health systems to close gaps in care and reduce costly hospital readmissions by taking a targeted and proactive approach to medication management.

PharmaPoint is proud to unveil XchangePoint, Version 5.3. The new release features medication decision support tools that enhance pharmacy-led medication reconciliation and post-discharge patient outreach.

“Medication decision support implemented at the point of care enables pharmacy and care team members to make informed, patient-specific decisions that drive medication optimization,” said Jessica Cox, Director of Product Strategy. “Improved workflow efficiency, the reduction of medication errors and adverse events, and enhanced patient outcomes are just a few benefits of this technology platform.”

Version 5.3 provides medication decision support throughout a clinician’s workflow, including:



Ability to target multiple at-risk patient populations across care settings

Readmission risk analysis and alerting

Automated decision making and secure message escalation

Enhancements to medication history resulting in improvements to medication instruction availability

Introduction of new executive and medication reconciliation dashboards

“XchangePoint enables health systems to close gaps in care and reduce costly hospital readmissions by taking a targeted and proactive approach to medication management,” said Mike Plaia, Chief Executive Officer. “Our automated decision support and escalation technology empowers care team members to improve patient outcomes - whether that be at admission, discharge or during the transition to home.”

About XchangePoint

XchangePoint is an integrated workflow management system supporting medication management across care transitions. Designed for pharmacy and care team members to drive medication optimization for at-risk patients in the acute, post-acute and ambulatory care settings, XchangePoint improves patient outcomes, reduces hospital readmissions and increases patient satisfaction.

About PharmaPoint

PharmaPoint is an innovative technology-enabled pharmacy management and software company focused on the outpatient retail pharmacy for hospitals, health systems, physician groups, self-insured corporations and municipalities. PharmaPoint is committed to completing the care continuum, thereby improving patient health and satisfaction, reducing healthcare costs and providing a source of ancillary income. Recognized as one of the most innovative, inspiring and fastest growing private companies for four consecutive years (2013-2016) by Inc. Magazine, PharmaPoint is currently managing pharmacies across the United States. PharmaPoint is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. For more information about our company, please visit http://www.pharmapoint.com.

####