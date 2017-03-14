Surefire Local Strengthens Executive Team with Two Key Additions

“I am so proud that Surefire Local is in a position to attract such highly qualified executives to help us continue our exciting growth,” said Chris Marentis, CEO and founder of Surefire Local.

Surefire Local, the leading marketing technology platform for brands and their local affiliates, has announced two additions to its executive management team: James Bruno as Executive Vice President of Sales and Dan Moser as Vice President of Finance & Operations.

“I am so proud that Surefire Local is in a position to attract such highly qualified executives to help us continue our exciting growth,” said Chris Marentis, CEO and founder of Surefire Local. “Both James and Dan bring deep, broad experience in marketing SaaS that we need as we evolve into the leading platform for brands with multi-location marketing challenges.”

Bruno brings broad global expertise in both corporate and startup environments, having spearheaded sales and business development in the marketing technology space. Previously, he held executive sales management positions at Clarabridge and was SVP International Sales and Marketing at Vocus. Bruno earned his Bachelor of Science in Marketing from St. Joseph's University and his MBA from Drexel University. He is fluent in English, Spanish, French and Italian.

Moser brings more than 18 years of experience in the areas of Finance, M&A, Sales and Operations. Prior to joining Surefire Local, Moser was Director of Finance at Socrata, a SaaS company based in Seattle, Washington. During his tenure, he was instrumental in helping the company raise over $40 million in capital and triple its revenue. He also held an executive sales position at TargusInfo (purchased by Neustar), where he gained significant expertise in the local digital marketing space. Dan earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Longwood University and his MBA from George Washington University.

About Surefire Local

Established in 2009, Surefire Local provides simple, accessible and cost-effective new customer acquisition products and services to help business owners reach their local customers more effectively. It has emerged as a top local marketing technology company and a top Google Premier Partner for home improvement businesses, medical practices and franchise owners. Large manufacturers like GAF, Renewal by Andersen, Wellborn Cabinets and Louisiana-Pacific also partner with Surefire Local to provide preferred local digital marketing services to their dealer and distributor networks. Surefire Local has been included on the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Companies for three years in a row.