TRA is pleased to announce the launch of its Video-on-Demand safety training content within the IndustrySafe Safety Management Software. IndustrySafe Software provides organizations with web-based safety data management tools, including training and incident management.

The Video-on-Demand add-on provides training managers with unlimited access to IndustrySafe’s extensive training video catalog, featuring approximately 150 popular online regulatory compliance, construction safety, general safety, and lab safety training videos. These state-of-the-art, full motion videos have been developed by the MARCOM Group, Ltd., a leader in safety training content for over 15 years. View (https://www.industrysafe.com/TrainingCatalog/TrainingCatalog.html) for a full catalog and preview of these videos.

“With the Video-on-Demand add-on, instructors can play a training video for employees within IndustrySafe as easily as they might stream a movie or a TV show online,” says Gabe Tompkins, IndustrySafe’s Senior Product Manager. “In the classroom, trainers can start, pause, and continue a video as needed to provide their learners with additional guidance on a topic and field questions,” he continues.

Downloadable test questions and answers are provided for each video course, and instructors can easily record, track, and analyze training results using IndustrySafe’s state-of-the-art reporting tools.

“Our video-on-demand add-on is a perfect fit for organizations that currently use or are looking to introduce video-based training into their training programs. Businesses will not only be able to deliver great training content to their employees, but will also gain access to a one-stop training management system,” explains Clare Epstein, IndustrySafe’s Vice President.

IndustrySafe’s comprehensive suite of safety software modules will also allow businesses to integrate training with key safety metrics and performance measures.

The IndustrySafe training module, like all IndustrySafe modules, offers powerful reporting, scheduling and dashboard features. Training managers can improve training compliance with IndustrySafe’s email notifications, which automatically alert users of upcoming and overdue courses.

In addition to the launch of IndustrySafe’s Video-on-Demand add-on, as part of the 5.10 release system administrators are now able to configure IndustrySafe’s Training, Claims, Industrial Hygiene, Home, and System Functions forms with the robust form editor tool. Release 5.10 also includes observations enhancements and allows organizations to generate CAL/OSHA logs for their California-based locations. More information about the features of the 5.10 release is available at http://www.industrysafe.com and by signing up for free IndustrySafe webinars at https://www.industrysafe.com/webinar.html.

About IndustrySafe

IndustrySafe Safety Software is a web-based safety data management product developed by TRA so that organizations can track incidents, corrective actions, OSHA reporting, training, claims, inspections, hazards, behavioral based safety, and more. IndustrySafe clients include leaders in manufacturing, construction, government, and transportation.

Please contact us at sales(at)industrysafe.com for more information about IndustrySafe Safety Management Software and safety training content.