Salmon Sims Thomas featured in New Book about Corporate Culture

The book, Your Company Culture Ecosystem, by Kristin Robertson, includes Salmon Sims Thomas Accountants & Consultants approach to establishing and sustaining company culture. Bill Sims, CEO and partner, says, “We are delighted to be included in Kristin’s book about embedding core values into operational practice. A time of transition for our firm turned into a time of growth when Kristin helped us recognize and build on the values that were important to our management team.”

Kristin Robertson’s work with Salmon Sims Thomas is a case study example in her book. She is a consultant, speaker, certified business coach and group facilitator who collaborates with companies to identify strengths based on employee feedback, company history, and goals for the future. As a result of the collaboration, Salmon Sims Thomas focused on the people and systems they needed to empower and employ to take the firm to a higher level of revenues and profitability. They also created a Salmon Sims Thomas Executive Leadership Institute to train, coach, and facilitate a solid career path for high-potential employees. Mr. Sims says, “Solidifying our culture puts our firm in the best position possible to reach the goals we all want to achieve.”

Founded in 1989, Salmon Sims Thomas is a Dallas-based full service accounting and business advisory firm serving clients across the nation. In addition to its traditional tax, audit and accounting practices the firm is recognized for its expertise in the nonprofit and education sectors and employee benefit plan audits. The firm has 5 partners and forty-five team members. For more information, http://www.sstcpa.com.