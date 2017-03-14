VL-EPX-38 "Viper" The Viper delivers high performance, reduced power consumption, multi-voltage power input, and lots of on-board I/O. It’s an easy choice, especially for upgrading existing EBX systems.

VersaLogic Corp., a US-based embedded computer company, is now shipping the “Viper” – a rugged EBX-format single board computer (SBC). It features extensive I/O capabilities, power consumption of only 6 watts (typical), and fanless operation over the full industrial temperature range (-40 to +85°C).

The Viper board leverages Intel's E3800 BayTrail System on Chip (SoC) and provides capabilities not found in previous EBX products including:



On-board TPM (Trusted Platform Module) security chip

USB 3.0 port

16 GB RAM capacity

Flexible voltage input (5V or wide input 9 to 15V).

Based on the industry-standard EBX form factor (5.75 x 8 inches), it is an excellent solution for industrial and medical applications that need an EBX-format solution, considerable on-board I/O, and advanced processing power.

“The Viper is a full-featured EBX SBC for embedded environments that require low power consumption, passive cooling, and built-in security," said Bruce McKinnon, Chief Operating Officer of VersaLogic. "The Viper delivers high performance, reduced power consumption, multi-voltage power input, and lots of on-board I/O. It’s an easy choice, especially for upgrading existing EBX systems."

The Viper features built-in data acquisition ports with eight 12-bit analog inputs, four 12-bit analog outputs, thirty-two digital I/O lines, and three general purpose timers. Other on-board I/O includes a USB 3.0 port, six USB 2.0 ports, dual 10/100/1000 Ethernet, and four serial ports. Dual SATA II interfaces support high-capacity rotating or solid-state drives.

Built-In Security

The Viper’s on-board TPM (Trusted Platform Module) security chip can be used to lock out unauthorized hardware and software access. It provides a secure processing environment for applications in Defense, Medical, and Industrial Control that require enhanced hardware-level security. Additional security is provided through built-in AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) processor instructions.

Powerful Video Processing

Viper supports dual Mini DisplayPort outputs as well as legacy VGA and single/dual-channel LVDS display outputs. Intel's advanced Gen 7 HD graphics engine provides outstanding graphics performance and is capable of supporting two simultaneous 1080p video streams. On-board hardware acceleration is available for encode/decode of H.264, MVC, VP8, VC1/WMV9, and other standards. The graphics engine also supports dual display support, DirectX 11, Open GL 4.0, full HD video playback, and resolution up to 2560 x 1440 @ 60Hz.

Extensive Expansion Options

An industry-standard PC/104-Plus™ expansion site provides plug-in access to a wide variety of expansion modules from numerous vendors.

Viper’s dual Mini PCIe sockets allow easy on-board expansion with plug-in Wi-Fi modems, GPS receivers, and other mini cards such as MIL-STD-1553, Ethernet, and Analog I/O. One Mini PCIe socket includes mSATA capability to support on-board solid-state drive (SSD) options.

An SPI/SPX expansion interface provides additional plug-in expansion for low-cost analog and digital I/O.

For Extreme Environments

The Viper is designed and tested for full industrial temperature (-40º to +85ºC) operation. In addition, it meets MIL-STD-202G specifications for mechanical shock and vibration. Latching connectors provide additional ruggedization for use in extreme environments. Transient voltage suppression (TVS) devices on critical I/O ports provide enhanced electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection for the system. The Viper is ideal for aerospace, homeland security, and industrial applications that require high reliability in harsh environments.

Software Support

The Viper is compatible with most x86 operating systems. For Windows and Linux operating systems Viper’s on-board I/O functions are supported by VersaAPI. The VersaAPI (Application Programming Interface) simplifies software access to the on-board I/O devices. Supported devices include analog input, analog output, digital I/O, and timer/counters.

Long-term Availability

The Viper is covered by VersaLogic's 5-year product warranty and 5+ year availability guarantee. VersaLogic's Product Life Extension programs typically keep each technology generation available for 10+ years.

Product customization services are available, even in low OEM quantities. Customization options include conformal coating, revision locks, custom labeling, customized testing and screening, and more.

Pricing and Availability

The Viper single board computer (part number VL-EBX-38) is now in stock at both VersaLogic Corp. and Digi-Key Corp. Pricing starts at $980 in OEM quantities. Contact Sales(at)VersaLogic(dot)com or visit http://www.VersaLogic.com/Viper or http://www.Digikey.com for more information.

