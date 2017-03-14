“It is a shared vision that inspired UroToday’s new clinical trials portal, and it is truly a welcome resource that delivers information about GU oncology clinical trials to the people who are most likely to use and benefit from this knowledge.” - Evan Yu Past News Releases RSS

Digital Science Press Inc., the global leader of the digital aggregation and delivery of urologic disease and treatment content through UroToday.com, announced today the launch of a Clinical Trials Portal on their website. This new portal is a streamlined access point for healthcare providers and patients for free, up-to-the-moment genitourinary (GU) malignancies-focused clinical trials.

Editor-in-Chief Evan Yu, MD, a professor and medical oncologist at the University of Washington School of Medicine, recognized the need for such a portal. “It is a shared vision that inspired UroToday’s new clinical trials portal, and it is truly a welcome resource that delivers information about GU oncology clinical trials to the people who are most likely to use and benefit from this knowledge.”

“Although there is clinicaltrials.gov, which provides a database for clinical trials, the website is quite broad in its scope and not specifically targeted to GU cancer specialists,” observed Digital Science Press Inc. Founder Gina Carithers. “In addition, we wanted to provide a resource of currently open, enrolling trials as a virtual stockpile of valuable information for clinicians and patients,” she added. “It is broader than a trial consortium, yet limited by GU oncology as its focus and then only on open and enrolling clinical trials.

Features of the Clinical Trials Portal include:



A daily, updated database of trials restricted by disease: prostate, bladder, kidney, testicular, and penile cancers;

The ability to share trials with colleagues and patients; and

A monthly article contributed by Dr. Yu that highlights key trials and findings.

The Clinical Trials Portal will ensure that physicians gain knowledge of the newest and most exciting clinical trials in which they can enroll patients, thereby helping to enable continued treatment advances in GU cancer.

Joe Palumbo, Chief Operating Officer of Digital Science Press, Inc., emphasized that “Advancements in cancer therapy validated by clinical trials have revolutionized the way patients are treated. Our mission is to further raise awareness around these important trials and encourage our partners and readers to actively promote their recruiting trials on our portal.”

---------------------------------------

About Digital Science Press, Inc.:

Digital Science Press, Inc., delivers on the need for high-quality, independent, genitourinary education consistent with our mission to further improve the health of patients globally. Our objective is to translate the understanding of complex science into the context of daily clinical practice. We create accessibility to research and researchers by sharing knowledge that assists their medical colleagues in staying up-to-date on the developments that impact clinical practice.

Visit http://www.UroToday.com and http://www.OncToday.com for a downloadable PDF of the publication and http://www.DigitalSciencePressInc.com for corporate inquiries. Tweet your thoughts about this article to @OncToday and @UroToday.

Media Contact:

Courtney Leonard

cleonard(at)urotoday(dot)com

732.779.3368