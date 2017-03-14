“I am very excited to join the great team at Midland. I’m very grateful for the opportunity and I look forward to a growing career with a fast-moving company.”

Midland IRA, headquartered in Fort Myers and Chicago, hires new client services associate, David Purpura. He is to work in the self-directed retirement plan administrator’s expanding corporate office in Fort Myers.

Midland IRA is a self-directed retirement plan administrator that provides tax-deferred and tax-free investment opportunities, superior customer service, and educational tools to assist investors in realizing the maximum benefits possible in their retirement accounts. The firm is also a qualified intermediary that has Certified Exchange Specialists® on staff who perform 1031 exchanges for investors who own real estate.

Midland IRA and 1031 sets a high standard in providing personal, professional service to their clients across the nation who hold over $1 billion in assets in self-directed plans. They do this by ensuring their staff is well trained and familiar with all aspects of real estate investing, as well as other investing opportunities that are available in self-directed plans.

Purpura, will learn all aspects of the company and begins his position in the client services department. His education and experience will be an asset not only to Midland IRA, but to clients, as well.

Purpura is from Somers, New York. He moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to attend the University of Pittsburgh where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in finance and economics. After graduating, he moved to Naples, Florida to pursue his career. Purpura worked in the banking and financial industry for the past two years before joining the team at Midland IRA.

When asked how he felt about his new job Purpura replied, “I am very excited to join the great team at Midland. I’m very grateful for the opportunity and I look forward to a growing career with a fast-moving company.” The staff is pleased to welcome Purpura on board.

About Midland IRA

Midland IRA is a self-directed IRA administrator that provides service to clients who prefer to choose their own assets in their retirement plans. As a leader in the industry, the firm makes it easy to use self-directed retirement plans to invest in assets that the individual investor knows, understands, and can control. Midland IRA is also a 1031 exchange qualified intermediary with Certified Exchange Specialists® on staff to assist the unique needs of all investors. To learn more visit www(dot)MidlandIRA(dot)com.