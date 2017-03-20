We want to help reduce the crime in Chicago by providing jobs and growing Black Tech Firms- Ray Lewis NFL Great Co Founder Global/ Chicago 1000

Chicago 1000 Launches HIRING EVENT on April 15, 2017. The event will kick off Friday, April 14, 2017 with a reception and lecture featuring entrepreneurs, business owners, titans of industry, politicians and community organizations with keynote speakers NFL Legend and Global/ Chicago 1000 Co-Founder Ray Lewis, Priceline’s Co-Founder Jeff Hoffman, President and CEO of Urban America Richmond McCoyand Dr. Lance McCarthy Co Founder of Ferguson/ Baltimore/LA / Chicago 1000.

August 9th, 2014 and April 25th, 2015 were pivotal times in this country’s history. The tragic and unnecessary deaths of Michael Brown, Jr. and Freddie Gray and to not to mentioned Rodney King in 1992 sparked a national outrage and revealed systemic inequities and iniquities that have historically victimized, marginalized and disenfranchised an entire segment of the population. The most recent high numbers of death's in Chicago and President Trump's mentioned of sending in the National Guard, Ray Lewis thought it best to expand to Chicago next.

In the midst of these pivotal events, Ferguson 1000’s Co Founder Dr. Lance McCarthy created a new model that desires to level the playing field and one of the key elements of this model is economic empowerment. By creating a more inclusive dialogue between the leadership and the communities that they serve, Baltimore was the first expansion city of Ferguson 1000. LA 1000 is the third. The goal is to duplicate the same success as in Ferguson 1000 in cities nationwide

NFL Legend Ray Lewis has had success in the tech world via his solar energy business. Therefore when Dr. Lance McCarthy of Ferguson 1000 decided to expand nationwide. Ray was the perfect partner. "Ray has been focusing in urban American for years, it was a natural fit to partner with him in Ferguson, Baltimore, Los Angeles and now Chicago", says Dr. Lance. The "Global 1000" Movement is wanting to set the standard in creating opportunities for entrepreneurship, job creation and economic empowerment through STEAM. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math). By fostering innovation within these disciplines, Chicago 1000 will charter a new course that will ultimately lead to unprecedented urban job creation and minority business development within the Chicago area and continue to spread throughout the country

Previous Ferguson/ Baltimore/ Los Angeles 1000 hiring events have enjoyed tremendous success and have introduced capable and ambitious individuals to join the ranks of Fortune 500 companies such as Boeing, KPMG, Washington University, IKEA, Nike, Schnucks Supermarkets, Hollywood Casino, Barnes Jewish Christian Hospital Network, Edward Jones, Avon, UPS, Harbor Bank, Fed Ex, just to name a few. In fact, the last hiring event led to 30% participants being hired on the spot or at least second interview. Baltimore 1000 in just 52 days provided over 52 companies with 2,000 jobs available. Los Angeles experienced the same succes

The Chicago 1000 Hiring Event weekend will make history with their partners, to include corporate and community partners in the Chicago 1000.

No longer will the city of Chicago live in infamy being known only as the epicenter of racial profiling, political corruption and economic disparity. Like the mythical phoenix, Los Angeles shall rise from the ashes and become a beacon of economic empowerment through entrepreneurship, forging new paths of innovation within the disciplines in science, technology, the arts and business.

Chicago 1000 will have a special emphasis on prison re-entry. The Global 1000 movement has a certain sector that hires ex felons and works with ex felon entrepreneurs. The Chicago 1000 event will work with all demographics to include entry level, the under employed ( educated persons who are seeking management jobs) and the entrepreneur..

The event will begin on Friday, April 14 ,2017 with a reception and lecture from 6pm till 8pm. The Chicago 1000 Hiring Event time will be 9am and 2pm on Saturday. April 15 , 2017

Chicago 1000 are asking participants to register online for the upcoming Hiring Event and the job readiness prep classes. Registering for the event online gives the applicants an advantage to be automatically added to a database to help match them with future employment opportunity if they are not successful getting hired the day of the event. The database can match their skills with available job openings in the greater Chicago area. Many corporate and community groups have confirmed. Speakers will be on hand to discuss employment and entrepreneur strategies They will be giving away suits, haircuts and expunge services and job readiness training is going on up until the event.

Please Pre-Register at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ray-lewis-presents-chicago-1000-hiring-event-job-fair-innovation-tickets-32262672522

Interview attire is required

About Global 1000

Ferguson 1000

Baltimore 1000

Los Angeles 1000

Chicago 1000

About Ferguson 1000:

Ferguson 1000’s aim is to bring together St. Louis area’s largest employers to give county residents, especially those in Ferguson, job training, business development, and employment opportunities. The organization was co founded by economist and economic development specialist Dr. Lance McCarthy. The great need for economic relief motivated Dr. Lance to assist to spearhead the economic development of Ferguson and the surrounding areas through the creation of Ferguson 1000 Jobs initiative. This initiative will spark a global movement that will create a more progressive and equitable society. http://www.Ferguson1000Jobs.com

About Baltimore 1000

Baltimore 1000 was developed as the first expansion city of Ferguson 1000. NFL Great Ray Lewis Co Founded the initiative to help create jobs in Baltimore and to grow minority tech firms. Ray has been developing a technology firm that focuses on solar energy. Baltimore 1000 has developed partnerships with government , corporations, universities and others to create a comprehensive "Economic Development Superbowl Team" for creating jobs and growing minority businesses. http://www.Baltimore1000.com

About LA 1000 Angeles 1000

Los Angeles is the second expansion city of Ferguson 1000 and Baltimore 1000. The goal is to develop the same success from both Ferguson and Baltimore. LA 1000 Hiring Event weekend will comprise of 4 events to launch the initiative of job creation, corporate partnerships, government partnerships and minority tech firms. There will be a Lecture Reception on Friday January 13 at the COS Community Center and the actual Hiring Event on January 14 at the Los Angeles Trade and Technical College.

