Ovation Hair Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

D.C. Labs, nationwide provider of the luxurious Ovation Cell Therapy® Hair & Scalp Treatment is celebrating their 10 year anniversary!

Ovation Hair has reached their 10 year milestone this month. Throughout the decade, they have released products such as their flagship product, Ovation Cell Therapy Hair and Scalp Treatment - delivering an optimal blend of essential hair nutrients to restore and replenish hair strength for thicker, stronger, longer – healthier hair. Cell Therapy is clinically proven to reduce breakage up to 80% just after one use. Also included in the lineup is an assortment of styling products, accessories and systems for a variety of hair types. The Cell Therapy Color System is now Ovation Hair’s number one selling system that includes a 12 oz. shampoo, 12 oz. Cell Therapy Hair and Scalp Treatment and 12 oz. conditioner.

In celebration of this breakthrough achievement they are hosting a 15% off site wide anniversary sale. The sale will be running from March 13th, 2017 through March 31st, 2017 by entering promo code: 10YEARS at checkout.

“This is an outstanding accomplishment and I am excited about the future of Ovation Hair,” explains Dallas Van Kempen, CEO at Ovation Hair. “The success we have achieved would not have been possible without the incredible team behind the brand.”

The Ovation Hair brand has evolved tremendously throughout the years by scheduled appearances on QVC, sponsorship's within the community, professional division, redesigned website, influencer collaborations, product launches and much more to come.

To take advantage of Ovation Hair’s 10 year anniversary sale visit them at OvationHair.com or by calling 888-411-3252.

About Ovation Hair®

The philosophy of Ovation Hair is to meet clients’ high expectations with quality, nourishing and rejuvenating products that demonstrate proven effectiveness. Ovation Hair has been helping clients achieve healthy hair since 2007. Their flagship product, Ovation Cell Therapy is proven to deliver thicker, stronger, longer hair. Ovation products include high quality ingredients, demonstrated to be safe and effective to create healthy hair. For more information please visit http://www.ovationhair.com.