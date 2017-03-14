“CRS is lauded around the country by other brain injury practitioners and advocates,” commented Will Dane, public affairs manager at the Brain Injury Association of America. “It serves a purpose that is essential to public health."

A program essential to the treatment and rehabilitation of Texans with brain and spinal cord injuries received an unexpected blow Wednesday when the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled its dedicated funding source unconstitutional in Case No. PD-0170-16, Orlando Salinas vs. The State of Texas.

The court’s decision requires district courts around the state to discontinue directing surcharges on convictions from felonies and misdemeanors to two program accounts, abused children’s counseling and comprehensive rehabilitation, within 40 days. The comprehensive rehabilitation account is a funding source for the state’s Comprehensive Rehabilitation Services (CRS) program, which for years has ensured that Texans with brain injuries receive medically-necessary services that improve their ability to function independently in their homes and communities.

“CRS is lauded around the country by other brain injury practitioners and advocates,” commented Will Dane, public affairs manager at the Brain Injury Association of America. “It serves a purpose that is essential to public health. Without CRS, the cost of brain injury – physically, emotionally, and financially – will devastate the state of Texas.”

At a time when the House and Senate are having trouble producing a balanced budget, the court’s ruling threatens to force the CRS program into extinction, leaving thousands of Texans without a viable option for rehabilitation.

