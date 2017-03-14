4SIGHT’s Mike Ulreich Named a 2017 Supply Chain Pro to Know

4SIGHT Supply Chain Group, a leading provider of supply chain consulting, engineering and information technology services, announced today that Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine has named Mike Ulreich a 2017 Pros to Know, a listing of top supply chain industry professionals. The publication recognized Ulreich for helping clients successfully deploy leading supply chain software applications to strengthen their fulfillment and distribution operations.

Ulreich, a Senior Associate at 4SIGHT, has extensive experience implementing innovative business-critical warehouse management software solutions. With over two decades of experience, Ulreich draws on successful client projects across many industries and leverages his domain and application expertise to help clients transform their supply chains.

“I’m very proud to know Mike is being recognized as a Pro to Know in the supply chain space,” says Frank Camean, president and chief executive officer of 4SIGHT. “I’ve known Mike throughout most of my professional career and clients continuously applaud the value and experience he brings to each project. We’re extremely fortunate to have him as a colleague working alongside us for he’s an integral part of our team.”

“Supply & Demand Chain Executive congratulates the 2017 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know recipients. The Pros to Know is a listing of exceptional corporate executives at manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises who are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies' supply chains for the significant challenges in the year ahead,” says Ronnie Garrett, editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “We commend recipients for their achievements. Their accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage. Their efforts in developing the tools, processes and a knowledge base for supply chain transformation, as well as in promoting new approaches to supply chain enablement, earned these individuals a rightful place in this year's Pros to Know listing.”

About 4SIGHT Supply Chain Group

4SIGHT specializes in supply chain consulting, engineering and information technology. Our seasoned professionals average more than 19 years of experience helping companies across all industries solve their distribution, fulfillment and transportation challenges. As a testament to the value our clients place on our expertise, experience and integrity, 4SIGHT has received multiple industry awards. For more information, please email us at in4mation(at)go4sight(dot)com or visit http://www.go4sight.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at http://www.SDCExec.com.