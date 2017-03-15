First Ever Hair Club Location in the State of Mississippi

Hair Club Jackson We’re now much more convenient for people in central and southern Mississippi who’ve been driving to Arkansas, Alabama and Louisiana for years.

Hair Club is pleased to announce the official grand opening of its very first salon in the state of Mississippi. Hair Club is the largest provider of all-proven hair loss solutions in North America, now with locations in 39 U.S. states and 7 provinces and territories.

For more than 40 years, Hair Club has provided hair restoration services to nearly 600,000 people in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico and has grown to more than 100 centers in the U.S.

Located in Suite 211 at 106 Highland Way, Madison, MS 39110, this innovative facility is testing a new concept in smaller salons and is less than 30 minutes north of Jackson.

“We have been wanting to expand into the state of Mississippi for some time,” says Regional Vice President Adam (AJ) Clinkenbeard. “And we are testing a new salon concept that is small, but that can expand to meet the needs of the local population. In addition, we’re now much more convenient for people in central and southern Mississippi who’ve been driving to Arkansas, Alabama and Louisiana for years.”

Contemporary and upscale, this new center is over 1,500 square feet in size and features "green" construction options, including LED lighting.

For more information about the Hair Club Jackson Center, including services offered and driving directions, please view Hair Club’s website.

Hair Club offers proven hair loss solutions for women and men, including non-surgical hair replacement and laser therapies. Surgical hair restoration is offered through the affiliated physicians of Bosley Medical Group.

About Hair Club:

Founded in 1976, Hair Club is North America’s number one provider of proven hair loss solutions. For more than forty years, Hair Club has helped hundreds of thousands restore their hair and transform their lives. Today, Hair Club has nearly 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world’s leading provider of total hair loss solutions. Aderans brands in the U.S. include Bosley Medical Group. Professional hair transplantation services provided by the affiliated physicians of Bosley Medical Group. Please note that no procedures are performed at Bosley until the patient has been examined, diagnosed and accepted for treatment by a Bosley physician.