Stitch Labs, the leading inventory management platform, today announced their partnership with Lightspeed, the most robust and intuitive POS system and eCommerce solution for retailers. This integration will further simplify the operational challenges retailers face when growing an omnichannel business.

“This partnership enables us to help the tens of thousands of retailers who rely on Lightspeed’s systems to improve their inventory management with a seamless operations command center,” said Brandon Levey, CEO of Stitch Labs. “Together, we can serve as forward-thinking partners to retailers who want automated systems to streamline their operations so they can focus on strategic planning,customer satisfaction, and growing their businesses.”

With its omnichannel product, Lightspeed provides retailers with the opportunity for flexibility and success. Retailers with brick-and-mortar stores who may also sell on multiple eCommerce channels are able to centralize multiple point of sale systems through Stitch Labs multi-warehouse functionality.

“We’re very excited about the Stitch Labs integration because it allows our customers to expand into new channels while ensuring their inventory syncs accurately and automatically,” said Jean-Paul Chauvet, President at Lightspeed.

One such customer is Freda Salvador, a San Francisco-based artisan brand that is both modern and streamlined in its approach to footwear. “We started working with Lightspeed because of their multi-warehousing functionality, which was critical to the launch of our second store in Los Angeles,” said Theresa Luke, Operations Manager at Freda Salvador. “Stitch is going to give us even more transparency and visibility into managing Lightspeed amongst our other channels as it centralizes our systems and data.”

For more information on how the integration between Stitch Labs and Lightspeed can help support omnichannel retail growth, please visit https://www.stitchlabs.com/integrations/lightspeed-retail-inventory-management/ . For more information on Stitch Labs, please visit http://www.stitchlabs.com.

About Stitch Labs

Stitch Labs is a commerce operations platform that centralizes inventory, sales, purchasing, and fulfillment to give retailers greater visibility, efficiency, insight, and control across their business. With the power of Stitch’s cloud-based platform, retailers and wholesalers can more easily reduce costs, maximize profitability, and intelligently scale their omnichannel operations to meet customers needs. Stitch integrates with top eCommerce, POS, shipping, and fulfillment technologies such as Amazon, eBay, Shopify, Magento, Bigcommerce, ShipStation, Square, FBA, SPS Commerce, and DCL Logistics, as well as accounting solutions including Quickbooks, Xero, and inDinero. To learn more, visit http://www.stitchlabs.com or follow us on Twitter at @StitchLabs.

About Lightspeed

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Lightspeed is the most powerful cloud-based commerce solution for independent businesses, in-store and online. More than 40,000 retailers and restaurateurs processing over $15 billion in transactions annually use Lightspeed to grow and manage their business. Founded in 2005 with offices in Canada, USA, and Europe, Lightspeed is backed by Accel Partners, iNovia Capital, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Investissement Québec (IQ). Find us and our customer love by visiting http://www.lightspeedhq.com, Facebook: Facebook.com/LightspeedHQ, Twitter: @LightspeedHQ (@LightspeedResto), and Instagram: @LightspeedHQ.