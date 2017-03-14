iTimeKeep does exactly what it promises: allows our attorneys to enter their time anywhere, anytime.

Bellefield Systems, LLC, the leader in mobile and anywhere time entry solutions for firms of all sizes, announced that Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog LLP, one of North Carolina’s largest litigation firms, has chosen Bellefield’s iTimeKeep as its firm-wide mobile time entry solution.

“Our attorneys work across the state and around the clock,” said Barry Pennell, Executive Director with Cranfill, Sumner & Hartzog. “We needed to make it easy for them to enter their time securely and have it link instantly with our systems. iTimeKeep takes care of all three of those requirements – simple, secure, instant.”

Pennell further stated, “iTimeKeep does exactly what it promises: allows our attorneys to enter their time anywhere, anytime. We’ve had iTimeKeep embraced by attorneys across the firm, and I think that’s in no small part due to Bellefield making the onboarding and training process so simple, fast, and easy.”

“When a firm like Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog recognizes the fundamental changes coming to the legal industry with increased dependence on mobile and attention to revenue every step of the way, it’s an honor for our team and reinforcement that our hyperfocus on improving timekeeping is exactly what top firms want and need,” stated Gabriela Isturiz, President & CEO of Bellefield Systems. “iTimeKeep continues to be the clear leader in mobile and anywhere timekeeping, as firms all over the world are looking for a way to give their professionals a solution that keeps up with them, not limits them.”

After launching in 2012, iTimeKeep quickly became the most-widely used mobile time entry solution for attorneys. Today, Bellefield continues its relentless commitment to maintaining iTimeKeep’s simplicity – allowing attorneys and other professionals to work the way they want to work, any time, anywhere and any way through its Time Entry as a Service Model (TEaaS). The TEaaS model enables firms and their users to be up and running in a few hours without taxing the resources of the law firm with costly and complex hardware and software implementations. Bellefield’s TEaaS model is transforming the way the modern professional services firm works.

About Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog

Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog LLP (CSH Law) attorneys serve clients statewide and beyond from offices in Raleigh, Charlotte, and Wilmington. Building on more than two decades of representing clients in federal and state courts in NC, CSH Law is redefining the relationship between client and law firm by delivering new levels of client service, information, and innovation. The firm handles cases in 26 practice areas, including alternative dispute resolution, aviation law, business law, civil litigation, commercial litigation, criminal defense, cyber liability and privacy, elder, employment law, family law, insurance law, intellectual property, land condemnation & eminent domain, medical malpractice, premises liability, professional liability, and workers’ compensation. For more information, visit http://www.cshlaw.com.

About Bellefield Systems & iTimeKeep

Bellefield is committed to helping lawyers improve their work lives by developing innovative and intuitive applications that solve real-world challenges. Bellefield’s flagship product iTimeKeep is built with a focus on three simple aims: security, simplicity, and increased revenue for firms. This game-changing mobile application simplifies contemporaneous time entry while eliminating the burdens of complicated and invasive time capture applications. It ranks #1 as the most adopted Mobile Time Entry solution for attorneys for the fourth consecutive year. Founded by software veterans Gabriela Isturiz, Daniel Garcia, and John Kuntz, Bellefield is an independent, privately held company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

For more information, please visit http://www.Bellefield.com.