Fineline Printing Group, a strategic print partner and creator of the multi-channel print marketing platform Finelink 2.0, has hired Nicole Weathers as Manager of Technical Solutions. This is part of Fineline’s continuing strategy to develop and position Finelink 2.0 as a leading marketing resource and print on demand solution.

Nicole brings over 20 years’ experience leading client service teams and operations in the print & marketing industries. She has managed accounts and large contracts in both federal and state governments including the United States Mint, USPS Marketing & Advertising, the State of Indiana, and the NCAA. She has also managed marketing teams and campaigns in various capacities for several years.

Nicole will oversee the development of Finelink 2.0, manage the product and technology team and will support Fineline’s sales team by leading demos and managing implementations.

Nicole holds a Bachelors in Business Administration from Hillsdale College. She was awarded the 7th Annual Customer Satisfaction Achievement Award from the United States Mint for maintaining a call center score of 95%--the highest score attained in government as measured by the American Consumer Satisfaction Index.

“Nicole’s wealth of marketing and technology experience, paired with her strong background in print, makes her a perfect fit for Fineline and its clients,” said Fineline’s Chief Operating Officer Lisa Young. “Nicole has a strong track record of leading diverse teams through complex implementations and uses a consultative approach to solve problems. She will serve as an extension of our clients’ marketing teams by helping them implement solutions that drive the results they’re looking for. We are thrilled and proud to have Nicole leading the Finelink 2.0 product and technology team.”

About Fineline Printing Group

Fineline Printing Group is one of the largest providers of commercial print, fulfillment and marketing services in the Midwest. Founded in 1981, Fineline has grown to fill a 71,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in northwest Indianapolis with over 60 employees and state-of-the-art production equipment in offset, digital and large format printing. Fineline is a privately-held, minority-owned business certified by numerous local, state and regional agencies. Fineline is ISO 9001:2008 compliant, HIPAA compliant and G7 Master qualified.

About Finelink 2.0

Since Fineline launched Finelink 2.0 in 2016, it has been named the “new evolution of print.” A marriage between print and technology – it’s the first of its kind, serving as an online print-fulfillment and marketing platform created to drive the entire print marketing process from design, to collaboration, to shipping and fulfillment.

Learn more about Finelink 2.0 here.