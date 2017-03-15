SAE Expression College is a proud and long standing member of the San Francisco Bay area community...

On Wednesday, April 12, 2017 from 6 – 8pm, SAE Expression College will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the creative media college’s new identity as well as the launch of their new Music Business program.

Acquired in July 2014 by Navitas Limited, the parent company of SAE Institute, SAE Expression College maintained its original name, Ex’pression College, for two years after integrating into the SAE Institute USA campus system. The new identity solidifies the relationship to SAE Institute while paying homage to the history of the school.

"We're excited to be recognized as part of the global SAE Institute network," says Elmo Frazer, Campus Director of SAE Expression College. "At the same time, we’re carrying on the tradition and history of the school here in Emeryville."

Mr. Frazer and the students, faculty, and staff are excited to share this celebration with local government officials including the City of Emeryville Vice Mayor, John J. Bauters, and Silicon Valley radio show host, Margaret Jackson, who is also a sought after Bay Area business coach.

"SAE Expression College is a proud and long standing member of the San Francisco Bay area community, and to have the support from local officials is a testament to positive relationships we have fostered through the many years of providing quality education in this community," says Mr. Frazer.

SAE Expression College is also celebrating the launch of its new Music Business Program, which expands their accredited program offerings with an Associate Degree and Diploma outcome. This program is an intensive course of study that can help artists, producers, and performers understand how business and creativity can work together to produce quality and commercially successful outcomes. In addition, SAE Expression College also offers accredited Bachelor’s Degree programs in Audio, Animation, Film, and Games.

About SAE

SAE Institute provides aspiring creative media professionals with a foundation of practical theory and valuable hands-on training in their chosen areas of concentration. Under the guidance of industry-experienced faculty, students gain the essential experience they need for entry-level jobs in the creative media industry. Students are supported in their job searches by SAE Institute’s international network of alumni, many of who are leaders in the music, film, game arts, and live performance arenas. SAE Institute offers accredited programs in Audio, Animation, Film, Games, and Music Business focused on preparing students for employment in the creative media industry upon graduation. SAE Institute Group, Inc. is a part of Navitas LTD. Learn more at usa.sae.edu.

About Navitas

Navitas is an Australian global education leader, providing pre-university and university programs, English language courses, migrant education and settlement services, creative media education, student recruitment, professional development, and corporate training services to more than 80,000 students across a network of over 120 colleges and campuses in 31 countries. Learn more at Navitas.com.