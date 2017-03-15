One of our goals as a company is to help people understand that living a healthy, well-balanced life begins with a good night's rest on a quality mattress.

Nuvanna founder Alvaro Vaselli today announced that in celebration of World Sleep Day on Friday, March 17, the company’s customer experience team will stay home, sleep in and work from their beds.

“One of our goals as a company is to help people understand that living a healthy, well-balanced life begins with a good night’s rest on a quality mattress,” Vaselli said. “So our customer experience team will stay home Friday and work from the comfort of their beds.”

A personal evolution inspired Vaselli, a global business leader and innovator in the material science and sleep products industry for over 20 years, to launch Nuvanna this past January.

“I recently discovered the benefits of pursing a healthy balance in my own life,” said Vaselli. “I launched Nuvanna because I wanted to use my business and technology background, resources and personal experiences to help others enjoy the same benefits faster. This mattress is the embodiment of my mission to help people realize how easy it is to reach a better, more balanced life.”

Vaselli added that Nuvanna will offer a special promotion in recognition of World Sleep Day. On Friday, March 17, consumers can use the promotion code SLEEPDAY150 to receive $150 off any Nuvanna mattress.

Nuvanna sells its mattresses via direct-to-consumer sales on its website http://www.nuvanna.com. Its goal is to provide consumers with an easy, positive online mattress buying process to reduce the stress that comes with the typical mattress store shopping experience. A 100-night risk-free trial, free shipping and a 10 year limited warranty help eliminate the high-pressure decision-making process consumers often undergo in brick-and-mortar stores. In addition, bypassing the middleman enables Nuvanna to offer its customers significant value, with prices at roughly a third of traditional retail stores.

“We offer an easy, stress-free buying experience,” said Vaselli. “We want to make people’s lives better, not just with a restful night sleep, but with a better mattress shopping experience, too.”

On Friday, the Nuvanna customer experience team will be chatting with consumers on http://www.nuvanna.com ‘s live chat feature and on the phone. Additionally, fans will be able to follow them throughout the day via Facebook Live as they work from their beds.

World Sleep Day is organized by World Sleep Society, founded by World Association of Sleep Medicine (WASM) and World Sleep Federation (WSF), an international association whose mission is to advance sleep health worldwide. World Sleep Society is working toward increasing worldwide awareness of the importance of sleep and the adverse consequences resulting from lack of sleep, due either to enforced lifestyle or to sleep disorders themselves. The society acts as a link between various sleep associations and cultures, sleep clinicians and researchers, in the advancement of worldwide sleep health.

About Nuvanna

Nuvanna LLC is an online startup that helps consumers live a more balanced life, beginning with a supremely comfortable mattress for a good night’s rest — a key ingredient of a healthy lifestyle. Joining the rapidly growing online retail channel for sleep products, Nuvanna’s premium offerings contain the latest innovations in sleep technology for exceptional comfort, quality, performance and durability. Founded in June 2016, Nuvanna draws its inspiration from Founder and CEO Alvaro Vaselli, a business leader and innovator in the material science and sleep products industry for over 20 years. For more information, visit http://www.nuvanna.com.

