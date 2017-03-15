SIAE MICROELECTTRONICA, Inc. a leading supplier and innovator of licensed microwave and millimeter wave backhaul solutions announced today that Vectus, Inc. (Vectus) has integrated multiple ALFOPlus licensed microwave radio systems for their southern California network expansion.

Founded in 1999, Vectus is a high-speed Wireless Internet Service Provider serving the Los Angeles area, and provides voice, data and video services to business and enterprise clients along with rural residential customers. Vectus places great emphasis on the technologies they implement that allow them to offer high-quality IT services to their clients at lower price points than other broadband providers.

As their customer base and geographic reach increased, Vectus needed an affordable, highly-reliable backhaul system to expand network connections off fiber points of presence. Initial deployments were made using unlicensed wireless solutions, however the throughput, latency and jitter performance of these systems could not scale with the network traffic demands, and a licensed microwave system was needed. Vectus chose SIAE MICROELETTRONICA’s ALFOPlus as these backhaul solutions provide future-proof, full-duplex throughput along with low-latency and jitter for real-time voice and video services, as well as the interference protection afforded due to the licensed spectrum.

“Our company’s organic growth demand a licensed backhaul solution that provides the right combination of performance, affordability and reliability where I don’t have to worry about the backhaul links,” said David Saylor, president of Vectus. “With SIAE MICROELETTRRONICA, they provide not only the best products for the backhaul connection, but I have peace of mind knowing their US-based support is right here when I need them. We’re very pleased to be working with SIAE to facilitate the expansion of our network.”

“SIAE MICROELETTRONICA’s ALFOPlus systems have been used by leading carriers and service providers all over the world. They rely on us for high-quality, cost effective and simple to implement backhaul solutions,” said Augustino Lucenti, vice-president of sales for SIAE Microelettronica, Inc. “We are very proud that Vectus has come to trust our products to quickly and economically expand their network.”

About SIAE MICROELETTRONICA

SIAE MICROELETTRONICA, founded in 1952, is a leader in wireless communication technology. Present in over 25 countries it offers to national and multinational operators advanced technological solutions in microwave and millimetre wave transport, services and design. With in-house advances RF capabilities from design to industrialization SIAE MICROELETTRONICA products bring innovation to the market satisfying the ever-changing market requirements and customers need. For more information: http://www.siaemic.com