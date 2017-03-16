Levvel, LLC Completes $3 Million Capital Raise

"This additional capital allows us to make strategic investments in our team as we enter new lines of business and as we position ourselves for long-term growth." —John Espey, CEO of Levvel

Levvel, LLC, a fast-growing consulting firm, today announced that it has completed a $3 million equity raise. The funds will come from a high-caliber group of private capital partners having deep experience in the areas of consulting, technology, and business development.

“This additional capital allows us to make strategic investments in our team as we enter new lines of business and as we position ourselves for long-term growth,” says John Espey, CEO of Levvel. “It will also accelerate our expansion into additional markets, both domestically and globally,” he says.

Levvel, which specializes in product development, DevOps, payments, and agile software development, plans to continue introducing its best-in-class services to additional cities in the coming months. It began the year by formalizing its presence in the Midwest region of the United States and by establishing its new office in Melbourne, Australia.

About Levvel

Levvel is a consulting firm that combines the innovative DNA of a start up with the wisdom, scalability, and rigor of a Fortune 100 company. We help big companies innovate like startups and small businesses scale like industry leaders, providing both technical implementation and strategic advisory services to companies across a wide range of industries. Our comprehensive set of services includes a specialized focus in the following areas: DevOps, cloud technologies, mobile, UI/UX, product innovation and design, payment strategy, big data, and analytics. Levvel is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and has offices in Washington, D.C., San Francisco, New York City, and Melbourne, Australia. Visit us at http://www.levvel.io to learn more.