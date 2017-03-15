DXL Men's Apparel® Open a Store in Sioux Falls, SD

The DXL Men’s Apparel store has a unique atmosphere, with a more spacious environment and world-class service.

Destination XL Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXLG), the leading retailer of men's XL apparel, has opened a new DXL Men’s Apparel store at the Greenway Mall, 3502A W 41st Street in Sioux Falls, SD. DXL Men’s Apparel is now able to call the largest city in South Dakota home. The DXL Men’s Apparel store is a one-stop-shop catering to the clothing needs and lifestyles of men who wear waist size 38”+ and size XL and up. Sizes include tall sizes, plus extended shoe sizes.

Until now, guys who typically wear XL sizes were forced to shop at department stores that carry a limited selection of styles in their sizes. Finding quality clothing that fits and looks great has been a continuous struggle, based on feedback Destination XL Group, Inc. received from surveys and focus groups. DXL Men’s Apparel stores make shopping easy, convenient and satisfying with the perfect blend of quality, selection and service – everything guys need to look and feel their best.

“The DXL Men’s Apparel store was built with the bigger guy in mind and directly addresses needs he's expressed through customer feedback and focus groups," says David Levin, President and CEO of Destination XL Group, Inc. "Our customers seek choices, value, convenience and a unique shopping experience, which DXL stores offer. Before DXL Men’s Apparel stores, these guys were relegated to shopping at the end of the rack in department stores.”

Some of the DXL Men's Apparel store's distinct characteristics include:



Styles from over 100 brands and top designers such as Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Lucky Brand Jeans, Nautica and Robert Graham.

Brands exclusive to DXL Men’s Apparel in XL sizes such as Brooks Brothers and Reebok.

Private label brands including Harbor Bay, Oak Hill, 28 Degrees and True Nation.

Must-have essentials at everyday values, plus current looks for every aspect of a guy’s lifestyle.

Knowledgeable staff to help guys find the perfect fit, plus on-site tailoring services.

This one-of-a-kind experience carries through to DestinationXL.com where customers can access an even greater selection directly from the website. They can also verify if a product is in stock at their local store or select to have online purchases shipped to a local DXL Men’s Apparel store for free.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the largest retailer of big and tall apparel in sizes XL and up, with operations throughout the United States, London, England, and Ontario, Canada. The company is currently in the process of transitioning from Casual Male XL to focus primarily on the DXL Men’s Apparel concept. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. currently operate Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores, Rochester Clothing stores, DXL Men’s Apparel stores and e-commerce sites, including DestinationXL.com and mobile site m.DestinationXL.com. DestinationXL.com offers a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for the bigger guy. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." Sizes start at 38” waist and XL including tall sizes, plus shoe sizes 10-16, in widths to 4E. Follow us on facebook.com/OfficialDXL, Twitter @DestinationXL and Instagram @destinationxl.