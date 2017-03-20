Delaware Board of Trade “We see the Delaware Board of Trade as a venue to pursue our philosophy and bring our skills and hard work to the United States.

The Delaware Board of Trade the holding company of DBOT ATS LLC, an SEC-recognized alternative trading system (ATS) has launched the system in March, 2017. The ATS trades over-the-counter unlisted equity securities and unlisted ADRs of companies trading on foreign stock exchanges. DBOT ATS is a centralized limit order book that matches orders on an automated basis. The Delaware Board of Trade Holdings and its subsidiaries are headquartered in the historic Hercules Building, located in the financial district of Wilmington, Delaware.

Atlantic Bridge Investments, part of S.S. Lootah Holdings Group is pleased to be a part of the Delaware Board of Trade. The group looks forward to contributing to establish it as the premier alternative trading system and platform of choice for technology startups and for foreign companies looking to access capital in the United States.

“Our group was established by Haj Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Lootah in 1956 and our first joint venture was in construction,” said a S.S. Lootah Holdings Group spokesperson. “From construction, our group branched out to finance and education and we built the first Islamic bank, Dubai Islamic. Our philosophy has always been to ‘make things better’ by empowering people to excel at everything they do.”

“We see the Delaware Board of Trade as a venue to pursue our philosophy and bring our skills and hard work to the United States so that S.S. Lootah Holdings is a part of a premiere U.S. alternative trading system that will build new opportunities for people and business.”

“We are very excited to have S.S. Lootah Holdings Group partner with us,” said DBOT Chairman John F. Wallace. “With this investment, S.S. Lootah Holdings Group is expressing a vote of confidence on our business model. Lootah's participation in posting portfolio companies on DBOT ATS is a strong endorsement and a show of support to a new breed of market center focused around OTC and small cap securities.” DBOT foresees growth opportunities in its new partnership with S.S. Lootah Holdings Group into regions beyond the US, the Middle East.

The Delaware Board of Trade Holdings Inc. operates three companies: (i) DBOT ATS LLC, their SEC-recognized Alternative Trading System; (ii) DBOT Issuer Services LLC, focused on setting and maintaining issuer standards, as well as the provision of issuer services to DBOT designated issuers; and (iii) DBOT Technology Services LLC, focused on the provision of market data and marketplace connectivity.

DBOT is a fully automated, auto-execution, FINRA Broker-Dealer which is a U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) recognized Alternative Trading System (ATS).

Established in Dubai in 1956, S.S. Lootah Group is a family-owned diversified business house with ventures across key industries from Construction, Real Estate, Energy, Food and Hospitality to Financial Services, Applied Research, ICT, Education and Healthcare among others along with a remarkable portfolio of not-for-profit educational institutions. From the first contracting company and first medical College in the United Arab Emirates to the first Islamic bank in the world, the entrepreneurial spirit of S.S. Lootah Group has been the catalyst that has brought home-grown business and community ventures to the global stage. This extraordinary portfolio carries the hallmark of the visionary Haj Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Lootah, the founder and Chairman of S.S. Lootah Group.

