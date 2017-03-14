38 Special at Silverton Casino on April 8, 2017

Silverton Casino Hotel presents 38 Special on Saturday, April 8, 2017 inside Veil Pavilion.

Legendary powerhouse 38 Special is headed to Las Vegas and bringing over three decades of Southern Rock with them. Their performance at Silverton Casino on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 8 p.m. will have fans singing along to their favorite hit songs such as, “Rockin’ into the Night,” “Hold on Loosely,” “Fantasy Girl,” “Caught Up in You” and many more. Tickets start at $18 and the concert is open to all ages. Guests under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older.

To purchase tickets visit the Silverton Box Office, by calling 702-263-7777, or online at http://www.silvertoncasino.com.

