StaffWRX Launches Intelligent Temporary Labor Staffing Solution

StaffWRX, an innovator in the temporary labor fulfillment sector, announced the launch of the StaffWRX mobile platform that enables employers in industries like manufacturing, warehousing and distribution to create job listings and select qualified candidates both efficiently and ethically from the convenience of their mobile device.

“Filling a temporary blue collar job is a time-intensive process for both the employer and the candidate,” said StaffWRX co-founder Evans Rainer. “In response, the StaffWRX approach leverages proprietary technology and processes that ensures employers are selecting from a pool of well-vetted candidates who are StaffWRX employees."

How StaffWRX Works

Employers with open temporary positions use the StaffWRX mobile app to create a job listing and view available candidates. Each candidate is represented by an in-app bio that includes complete job history, related skills, and location. This intentional transparency ensures the ideal match for both on-demand and future job listings. In addition, all StaffWRX candidates are fully-insured StaffWRX employees and have successfully undergone the company’s rigorous screening

process.

Once on the job, employers are able to rate the candidate based on merit, quality of work, and punctuality. The app’s real-time messaging and employee check-in features alleviate common issues of punctuality and quality of work. The concept for StaffWRX was born because co-founders Justin and Evans Rainer personally experienced the challenges of the temporary labor industry as both employees and employers. “StaffWRX is about more than providing temporary job solutions,” says Evans.“We want to create an environment conducive to lasting employee/employer relationships.”

About StaffWRX

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., StaffWRX is changing the billion-dollar temporary labor sector. Its StaffWRX mobile app and platform ensures that the right candidate is matched to the right temporary position while offering employers an objective way to assess and rate candidate performance which leads to better outcomes and temporary worker-employer relationships. For more information, visit http://www.staffwrx.com.