The new partnership brings networking technology, concierge services, and collaboration best practices to the 2017 LEHRN HR Tech Expo.

West Chester, PA. HR Tech Advisor (HRTA) has signed into a partnership agreement as the official 'Vendor Collaboration Partner' for LEHRN.

LEHRN is the 'Leading Edge HR Network", a professional association focused on the HR tech industry. LEHRN is committed to adopting new ways to ensure additional ROI for their exhibitors, sponsors and industry suppliers that attend their events. Their 9th annual LEHRN HR Tech Expo is in St. Paul Minnesota on April 12, 2017.

Matthew Peterson, executive director for LEHRN, is fired up about the new partnership. "It is exciting for LEHRN to expand our relationship with HRTA this year with a creative partnership that brings their full complement of partner networking programs to the new, larger venue for our 2017 Expo and Conference. We work to deliver a national scale event that delivers broad and deep value to HCM vendors and practitioners. We want our sponsors and exhibitors to experience the best possible ROI from participating in our event. In 2016 we collaborated with HR Tech Advisor to offer an Engagement Pavilion, which turned out well for those sponsors and exhibitors that were looking to partner for innovative HR Tech solutions. At our 2017 event, we plan to deliver more value with greater opportunities for "partner discovery."

HR Tech Advisor has been working with numerous industry experts to support the launch of HRTechAlliances.com, a platform custom designed for creating and managing partnerships in the HR tech/services ecosystem. "We are on a mission to lower the partnership failure rate in our industry which is partially caused by poor planning and lack of useful information" says Ward Christman, chief advisor for HRTA and co-founder of HRTechAlliances.com. "LEHRN has been a savvy business partner and truly makes it a top priority to deliver value to sponsors and exhibitors at its annual event. We intend to contribute substantially to LEHRN's promise of delivering business value to the HCM vendors by offering greater opportunities for partnering success before, at, and in follow-up after the 2017 event.

Tweet this: New #Partnership: @LEHRN_org + @HRTechAdvisor = New Collaboration Opportunities & #Alliances for #HRTech Vendors #LEHRNexpo #HCM @HRmarketer

Or simply Click to Tweet

Learn more about HR Tech Advisor, LEHRN or HR Tech Alliances

Press Contact:

Ward Christman, Chief Advisor, HR Tech Advisor

Phone: 484-424-9273

Email: Ward(at)HRTechAdvisor.com