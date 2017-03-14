Smartsheet Integration with Microsoft Teams Now Available

Smartsheet, the world’s leading cloud platform for managing and automating collaborative work, today announced its latest integration with Microsoft Teams, the new chat-based workspace in Microsoft Office 365. The integration allows teams to have conversations in real time while viewing their collaborative work managed within Smartsheet.

“There’s a tremendous opportunity for organizations to leverage the power of Smartsheet within Microsoft Teams to improve the way work gets done,” said Mark Mader, CEO of Smartsheet. “Bringing together real-time messaging with collaborative work management—two of the fastest growing categories of enterprise collaboration— is a powerful combination.”

The new integration harnesses the creativity and spontaneity of group conversations, pairing it with the agility of collaborative work management to turn conversations into action. Joint Smartsheet and Office 365 customers can choose to add Smartsheet sheets, SightsTM, and reports as ‘Tabs’ within a Team channel. By bringing together conversations with a real-time view of projects, teams can work more efficiently while enhancing the organization’s operational visibility.

“We’re excited to see the integrations our ecosystem partners are creating for the Microsoft Teams platform, built on Microsoft Office 365, enhance the overall experience we're delivering to our users,” said Bhrighu Sareen, General Manager for Microsoft Teams at Microsoft Corp. “Smartsheet’s application for Teams enables people to achieve more through more collaborative and efficient group communications.”

Smartsheet’s integration with Microsoft Teams is the latest in Smartsheet’s “better together” work with Microsoft. Last month, Smartsheet announced three new Office 365 integrations, including an integration with Skype for Business Online, an add-in for Microsoft Outlook on iOS, and the ability to sign into Smartsheet’s Mobile applications using Microsoft Azure Active Directory.

To learn more about the Microsoft Teams integration and other ways Smartsheet and Microsoft are working together, visit http://www.smartsheet.com/microsoft.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet is the world’s leading SaaS platform for managing and automating collaborative work. Our award-winning solutions deliver value for tens of thousands of paying customers and millions of information workers across more than 190 countries. Recently named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list of the world’s best cloud companies, customers like Cisco, Salesforce, the GSA, Google, and over half of the Fortune 500 use Smartsheet internally, with clients, and partners. To learn more, visit http://www.Smartsheet.com.

Smartsheet is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington and as of March 2017 the company has more than 500 employees.