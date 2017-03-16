Flagpole Warehouse For over 25 years, The Flag Company, Inc. has been at the forefront of the flagpole industry, innovating products and practices to meet the needs of the changing times

The Flag Company, Inc., largest online supplier of flags and flagpoles, announces the opening of the new Flagpole Warehouse in Acworth, Georgia. Conveniently located off of I-75 roughly 30 miles outside of Atlanta, the warehouse will serve as a center for customers to pick up their flag and flagpole orders without having to wait or pay for shipping.

This Flagpole Warehouse will be home to the largest inventory of flags and flagpoles in the Southeast six state region. Flags that fit all sizes of flagpoles, as well as commercial and residential flags will be available for pickup at this location. The aim in opening the Flagpole Warehouse is to streamline the flow of products from the Flagpole Company to the customers. Customers in the area who wish to forego shipping and pick up their orders instead can now do so at this convenient location. As industry demand continues to grow, the Flag Company, Inc. continues to work towards making the buying process as fast, easy, and convenient as possible.

Customers who choose to pick up their orders at the new warehouse will receive 10% off of already low manufacturer prices.

For over 25 years, The Flag Company, Inc. has been at the forefront of the flagpole industry, innovating products and practices to meet the needs of the changing times. With the opening of the Flagpole Warehouse, the Flag Company, Inc. continues to solidify their reputation as the flag and flagpole industry leader. The Flagpole Warehouse is another step in better servicing the demands of a growing industry and market.

For more information, visit http://www.flagpolewarehouse.com/cashandcarry