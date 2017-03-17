Hair Club Opens 3rd Location in North Carolina

Hair Club Winston-Salem We are excited to announce the opening of our new Winston-Salem center to provide hair loss solutions to an even larger audience.

Hair Club is pleased to announce the official grand opening of its third center in the state of North Carolina. Hair Club is the largest provider of all-proven hair loss solutions in North America.

For more than 40 years, Hair Club has provided hair restoration services to nearly 600,000 people in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Today, Hair Club has locations in 39 U.S. states as well as 7 provinces and territories.

A new concept in smaller centers, this new Hair Club facility is located at 1255 Creekshire Way, Suite 280, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

“We are excited to announce the opening of our new Winston-Salem center to provide hair loss solutions to an even larger audience,” says Regional Vice President Adam Wotherspoon. “With this facility, we are testing a new style of center that is small, but can expand to meet the needs of the local population.”

Contemporary, upscale and using new “green” construction options, including LED lighting, this new center is nearly 1,500 square feet in size and can be expanded to meet the hair loss needs of the local population in Winston-Salem and the surrounding areas.

For more information about the Hair Club Winston-Salem Center, including services offered and driving directions, please view Hair Club’s website.

Hair Club offers proven hair loss solutions for women and men, including non-surgical hair replacement and laser therapies.

About Hair Club:

Founded in 1976, Hair Club is North America’s number one provider of proven hair loss solutions. For more than forty years, Hair Club has helped hundreds of thousands restore their hair and transform their lives. Today, Hair Club has nearly 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world’s leading provider of total hair loss solutions. Aderans brands in the U.S. include Bosley Medical Group. Professional hair transplantation services provided by the affiliated physicians of Bosley Medical Group. Please note that no procedures are performed at Bosley until the patient has been examined, diagnosed and accepted for treatment by a Bosley physician.