GPMI, a manufacturing and marketing support company serving various consumer packaged goods sectors, announces the addition of Chuck Tornabene as the new Chief Operating Officer.

“Since its establishment over 27 years ago, GPMI has been fully committed to support its customers with new innovating products and creative marketing ideas which includes the successful addition of the Four Peaks® brand found today in many retail chains," says Yarron Bendor, president. “The success of that brand extension lead the company on a search to find a seasoned leader that could support the growth of the company through additional product offerings within the automotive aftermarket category.”

As of February, 1st 2017 Mr. Chuck Tornabene joined GPMI as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Chuck brings over 30 years of experience as executive with leading Companies within the industry including his executive rolls with Turtle Wax, Qualitor and Pylon.

An aggressive growth and expansion goal has been set for the company under Tornabene including the launch of a premium branded line of innovative appearance chemicals and new lines of branded car accessories. “I am extremely excited with the move to GPMI Company,” Tornabene indicated, “because of its long history and strong reputation throughout the automotive aftermarket industry.” He continues, “GPMI’s innovation of the non-woven pre-moistened towel business was my first introduction to the company, and that vision for forward-thinking is the vein where I plan to continue expansion alongside Yarron to help elevate the company to its next phase of success.”

Tornabene’s leadership includes use of his prior marketing, acquisition, and product development experience spanning decades to help more than tripling sales while at Turtle Wax Inc, and doubling sales at Qualitor/Pylon. "Along with the manufacturing, marketing, and sales teams throughout the GPMI team, we envision an aggressive rollout of additional products as well as additional services offered to existing and future customers in our product development and manufacturing teams with this new addition to our executive team,” says Leslie Bendor, Director of Marketing.

"I am honored to represent a brand with such a strong history and reputation," comments Tornabene. "The Four Peaks brand was a testament to what this team can do to bring quality products to the marketplace and fill a void. But Four Peaks is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what the GPMI brand brings to the table and will continue to bring to both consumers and other brands in the future."

About GPMI

For over 27 years, GPMI has been supporting leading national brands of consumer products in the areas of product development, manufacturing, engineering, supply chain and logistics, and marketing support services. In addition, the company has launched its own line of automotive aftermarket care products, Four Peaks. GPMI pioneered the expansion of pre-moistened wipes for home, laundry, car, personal, and other care categories. For more information on GPMI please see http://www.GPMICompany.com.